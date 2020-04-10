Does RHONY's Sonja Morgan Think Ramona Singer and Ex Mario Are Hooking Up? 'Absolutely Not'

The coronavirus crisis landed Ramona Singer and her ex-husband Mario Singer under the same roof — which has fans wondering about a potential reconciliation.

But according to Ramona’s bestie and Real Housewives of New York City costar Sonja Morgan, that’s not happening. Asked whether she thinks the exes are “getting it on in quarantine” during an appearance on Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Morgan, 56, didn’t hesitate.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“No, absolutely not,” she said. “Avery comes first, and it’s been a long haul for Ramona and Mario to get that peace again.”

RELATED: Ramona Singer Wears Sexy Nightgown to Mop the Floor While Self-Isolating with Ex Mario Singer

Image zoom Ilya S. Savenok/Getty; Inset: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ramona and Mario’s living situation was made public last month by their daughter Avery, 24, who shared video of the family’s group meal on Instagram.

“Another family meal, and you’re not going to believe who I’m with,” she said in the clip, before flipping the camera to show Ramona, 63, and Mario, 66, seated at the same table.

“I’m self-isolating with Avery’s dad,” Ramona said. “He’s going to eat dinner [with us] every night.”

Avery went on to call their meal “a plot twist for a quarantining squad.”

“Happy to all be together through this,” she said.

Ramona and Mario were married for 22 years. They split after Ramona reportedly caught Mario cheating in January 2014. An attempt to reconcile fell through that August when Mario reconnected with his alleged mistress.

Despite the messy split, Ramona and Mario have remained on good terms since their divorce was finalized in 2016.

“He’s a really great father,” Ramona told PEOPLE last year, insisting the two were just friends. “When he’s in town he sees Avery every night and at this point we have a really great relationship. I’ll go out with them for dinner.”

RELATED: Ramona Singer’s Ex-Husband Mario Resurfaces on RHONY and Proposes a ‘Renewable’ Marriage Contract

Mario even filmed with Ramona on RHONY last season, admitting to her afterwards that he “messed things up” and missed his family.

But for Ramona, getting back together wasn’t an option.

“Too much has happened,” she said. “We’re different people.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.