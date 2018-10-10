Sonja Morgan Passes Out on Pool Table While Partying with RHONY Cast

Who needs a camera crew when you have social media?

The Real Housewives of New York City ladies documented a booze-filled night in the Berkshires together while filming the latest season of the show.

Bethenny Frankel posted several videos from the night featuring Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, Luann De Lesseps, and the newest member of the cast, Barbara Kavovit.

And naturally, the night was pretty wild.

“This is one of those nights where we needed to let loose,” Frankel said. “It needed to happen. A bunch of old ladies that are super fun — we just needed to do it. It needed to happen. And it ain’t pretty.”

“Oh no, it’s good!” Morgan interjected. “We’re pretty!”

In one clip, Frankel films Morgan passed out on a pool table.

“It’s a really normal night,” said Frankel as Medley climbs on the table next to Morgan.

In other shots from the night, the women danced and sang along to music together. Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

“This is an epic, epic night!” Frankel said.

Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

She even praised de Lesseps, who recently got out of rehab for the second time for staying sober.

“We should show people what sober looks like,” said Frankel as she pointed the camera at her friend. “That’s what sober looks like!”

Earlier in the night, Frankel shared videos of the group eating a dinner prepared by a naked chef.

Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

In September, a source told PEOPLE that Kavovit had joined the cast as a full-time Housewife, replacing outgoing cast member Carole Radziwill, who announced she was leaving the show in July.

After filming a test season earlier this fall, she joined the cast to film the new opening sequence.

“Barbara is a no-nonsense chick,” a source close to the cast told PEOPLE. “She’s already known many of these women for ages, and has been a great fit so far. She doesn’t back down from a fight and isn’t afraid to speak her mind.”

“She’s a perfect Housewife in the sense that she’s glamorous and fun and outgoing,” a second source told PEOPLE. “She’s really young at heart and very sweet. She’s very successful as a businesswoman and always tries to push a women’s empowerment message through her construction company work.”