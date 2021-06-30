"I felt I needed to kiss him to be a humane person," Sonja Morgan joked of once hooking up with Ryan Serhant at a "humanity event"

Sonja Morgan Says She Dated MDLNY's Ryan Serhant Before His Marriage: 'I Needed to Kiss Him'

Secret Bravo romance alert!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I dated Ryan before he got married," said Morgan, 57, to the shock of fellow Real Housewives of New York City costar Leah McSweeney, who was also a guest.

Morgan went on to say her hookup with Serhant, 36, occurred at a "humanity event," joking, "So I felt I needed to kiss him to be a humane person."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

sonja morgan Sonja Morgan on Watch What Happens Live | Credit: watch what happens live with Andy Cohen/ youtube

According to Morgan, she and Serhant "did a few things" at the event, but went their separate ways soon after that night.

"Afterwards, we went on other dates," she told host Andy Cohen. "He was a newbie! He didn't know how dangerous it was."

A rep for Serhant had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

"I like his dominating energy," said McSweeney, 38, of the "hot" New York real estate agent.

Sonja Morgan and Ryan Serhan Sonja Morgan and Ryan Serhant in 2012 | Credit: Simon Russell/Getty

While Morgan didn't give details about the timing of her relationship with Serhant, the Ryan's Renovation star went on to wed Emilia Bechrakis in July 2016 on the island of Corfu in Greece. The couple underwent fertility treatments to eventually become parents to now-2-year-old daughter Zena.

Morgan was married to American financier J. P. Morgan's great-grandson John Adams Morgan, 90, for seven years before their divorce in 2006.