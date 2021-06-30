Sonja Morgan Says She Dated MDLNY's Ryan Serhant Before His Marriage: 'I Needed to Kiss Him'
"I felt I needed to kiss him to be a humane person," Sonja Morgan joked of once hooking up with Ryan Serhant at a "humanity event"
Secret Bravo romance alert!
On Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, while chatting about some of Bravo's hottest male stars, Sonja Morgan revealed that she once had a tryst with Million Dollar Listing New York's Ryan Serhant.
"I dated Ryan before he got married," said Morgan, 57, to the shock of fellow Real Housewives of New York City costar Leah McSweeney, who was also a guest.
Morgan went on to say her hookup with Serhant, 36, occurred at a "humanity event," joking, "So I felt I needed to kiss him to be a humane person."
According to Morgan, she and Serhant "did a few things" at the event, but went their separate ways soon after that night.
"Afterwards, we went on other dates," she told host Andy Cohen. "He was a newbie! He didn't know how dangerous it was."
A rep for Serhant had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.
"I like his dominating energy," said McSweeney, 38, of the "hot" New York real estate agent.
While Morgan didn't give details about the timing of her relationship with Serhant, the Ryan's Renovation star went on to wed Emilia Bechrakis in July 2016 on the island of Corfu in Greece. The couple underwent fertility treatments to eventually become parents to now-2-year-old daughter Zena.
Morgan was married to American financier J. P. Morgan's great-grandson John Adams Morgan, 90, for seven years before their divorce in 2006.
"I lost my best friend and a wonderful marriage. Is he dead? No. But for all intents and purposes, for me, he's gone," she said of her ex last month during an episode of RHONY. "I had to make a choice for my daughter and I feel so bad. Maybe I should have stayed with him and made sure she had everything she needed and got more time with me."