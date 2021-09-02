Soleil Moon Frye Says Punky Brewster Revival May 'Find Another Home' After Peacock Cancelation

"If the fans have anything to do with it," Soleil Moon Frye tells PEOPLE (the TV show!) of her Punky Brewster revival potentially getting a second season after it was canceled last month

Soleil Moon Frye's return to her roots was unfortunately cut short at Peacock.

But the former '90s child star, 45, remains optimistic that her Punky Brewster revival, which was canceled last month after one season, will get a second chance. "If the fans have anything to do with it, it may just find another home," she tells PEOPLE (the TV show!) on Thursday's episode.

"Because people are starting petitions, I'm seeing literally hundreds and thousands of people writing notes to me," Frye adds. "I'm like, 'Ok, well if they have anything to do with it, it may just end up on another screen near you.'"

She originally starred in the titular role in the NBC sitcom, which ran for four seasons from 1984 to 1988. Frye returned to the role last year in the revival, which follows Punky as a single mother-of-three trying to get her life back on track.

Frye raved to PEOPLE about returning to the character she originated more than 35 years ago, as well as reuniting with costar Cherie Johnson, who played her best friend on the series. "It's surreal and so real," she said in February. "For me, Punky and Punky Power is such a part of my heart and my life. I rediscover so much about myself through her, so it's been a dream come true."

Peacock announced last month that they would not be renewing the show for a second season. It's the first half-hour comedy series the streaming platform has canceled.

"Punky Brewster was a beloved series that tackled meaningful storylines with so much heart," NBCUniversal Television and Streaming President Lisa Katz said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"It was a bright light for so many viewers and we are forever grateful to Universal Studio Group, the producers, the cast and crew and especially to Soleil Moon Frye for reigniting the Punky Power within everyone."