The Punky Brewster star opens up about her journey to stardom in her Hulu documentary, Kid90

Soleil Moon Frye Opens Up About Past Relationship with Charlie Sheen: I Had a 'Huge Crush' on Him

Soleil Moon Frye peels back the curtain on her life in her new documentary, Kid90.

The film, which premiered on Hulu last week, features home videos, voicemails, audio records and diary entries preserved by the 44-year-old Punky Brewster actress. Among other revelations, she opens up about her past relationship with Charlie Sheen, 55, to whom she lost her virginity.

"He's somebody I've had a crush on for years. He's a person that intrigues me and excites me," Frye says in one scene, as she reads from a diary entry that described "the most strange and incredible day ever."

The journal entry — from Dec. 18, 1994, when she was 18 years old — also compares her experience with Sheen to Carrie Bradshaw's relationship with Mr. Big in Sex and the City.

In response to the scene, Sheen, via his publicist Jeff Ballard, noted that he had not seen Kid90 yet but said, "She's a good egg and I wish Soleil well in this resurgence of hers."

In an interview with PEOPLE earlier this month, Frye similarly recounted her "huge crush" on Sheen and called her time with him a "beautiful experience, where I actually wanted to hang out with the person the next day and night."

"He was so cool," she said. "My experience with him was always from a very kind and caring place."

Frye added that she and Sheen have kept in touch over the years.

"He has checked in in some of the most pivotal moments of my life," she said. "And I have to say it was very sweet."