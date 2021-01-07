Soleil Moon Frye Is 'Excited' as Punky Brewster Reboot Premiere Date, First Look Photo Is Revealed

The Punky Brewster reboot is almost here!

On Wednesday, NBC’s Peacock announced that the revival of the original series will premiere on Feb. 25, when all 10 episodes will drop at once.

Star Soleil Moon Frye also shared the first look photo of the cast for the upcoming series.

“I am SO thrilled to be able to share with you the incredible news that the all-new #PunkyBrewster will be premiering on @PeacockTV on Feb 25,” the 44-year-old actress wrote on Instagram. “I feel such gratitude and love for our Punky Power and this amazing journey on the rainbow.”

Moon Frye went on to share that reprising her role as Punky Brewster “has helped me rediscover my Punky Power, and I am so thankful, excited, and honored to share it with the world.”

“Thank you to our incredible cast, crew, angels looking over us, and incredible friends @PeacockTV #PeacockTV & @ucp I cried tears of thankful joy pretty much every day going to set and I am feeling all the feels right now in being able to share this with you,” she concluded. “So many of you asked and now it is here so lets prepare for the Punky Power in all of us! Here we are!!!! 🌈❤️💜💛💙🧡💚🌈.”

The 10-episode sequel series comes more than 35 years after the original, which aired on NBC from 1984 to 1986. It was canceled by NBC after two seasons but later revived for two more seasons in syndication.

Despite the initial low ratings, the series was a huge hit for kids in the late 1980s, focusing on various real-life issues, such as the “Just Say No” campaign and the Challenger space shuttle disaster.

In the reboot, Punky (Moon Frye) is a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets a young girl named Izzy who, much like herself, was in the foster system.

Cherie Johnson, who played Punky’s best friend, will also return, while Quinn Copeland (Waitress the Musical) will play Izzy. Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos and Noah Cottrell also star, and Freddie Prinze Jr. will appear as Punky’s ex-husband Travis.

“I am beyond thrilled and honored to be bringing Punky back!” Moon Frye told Entertainment Weekly in a statement in January. “I’m grateful to our NBCUniversal Content Studios and Peacock family and to our incredible team of creators, writers, producers, cast and crew that have put their hearts into this journey every step of the way.”

“It is with great love for the amazing people who were such a pivotal part of creating the Punky magic that I will do my very best to honor their memory as we once again share Punky with the people that love her and a new generation discovering her for the first time,” she said. “To our incredible fans who have stood by us, thank you for believing in me and I will do my best to make you proud. I love you. Punky Power forever!”