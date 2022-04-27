Soleil Moon Frye Finalizes Divorce with Ex Jason Goldberg 2 Years After Their Split

The pair announced their decision to separate in December 2020 after being married for 22 years

Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg are officially single.

Two years since they announced their decision to part ways, the Punky Brewster star, 45, and the Killers movie producer, 50, have finalized their divorce, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

On Friday, the former couple who share four children — daughters Poet Sienna Rose, 16, and Jagger Joseph Blue, 14; and sons Lyric Sonny Roads, 8, and Story Indigo Moon, 5 — filed the legal papers, which require Goldberg to pay the actress $18,996 per month in spousal support and $17,281 in child support.

While Goldberg is ordered to compensate his ex-wife a total of $36,277 per month, the settlement also noted Frye will be asked to pay him $631,000 in order for her to keep the family's property in Venice, California.

Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The court document also states the duo will share joint custody of their children as well as royalties from Sabrina the Teenage Witch and the 2021 reboot of Punky Brewster.

However, the income Frye earned from her appearance in the 80s and 90s shows such as Saved by the Bell, The Wonder Years, and the original run of Punky Brewster will remain hers.

Frye and Goldberg wed in 1998. In October 2008, the pair renewed their vows at their Hollywood Hills home after 10 years of marriage.

"Besides the days my children were born – and my first wedding – it was the best night of my life," the Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress told PEOPLE at the time.

After 22 years of marriage, PEOPLE exclusively revealed the pair had separated in December 2020.

"Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg quietly separated this year," Frye's rep told PEOPLE at the time. "Their priority will continue to be their four beautiful children as they move forward with love and compassion."

News of their separation came a few days after Frye celebrated Christmas with her four children.

"So grateful to be safe & cuddled up with these loves," she wrote alongside an Instagram snap of herself cuddled up with her kids. "As my girls and I love to say along with my life long friend forever @jennydianelewis 'It is one day closer to Christmas' Hope you are well. This room may represent some feelings of 2020 . Xx 💜."

Though Goldberg was not present in the Christmas photo, Frye posted a loving tribute to Instagram in June in celebration of Father's Day.