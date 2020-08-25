Soleil Moon Frye's 'Deeply Personal' Documentary KID 90 Is Coming to Hulu

KID 90 contains hundreds of hours of footage of Soleil Moon Frye as a teenager in the '90s

Soleil Moon Frye is taking fans back in time with her new and "deeply personal" documentary KID 90.

The upcoming film, which contains hundreds of hours of footage of Frye's life as a teenager in the '90s, will premiere on Hulu. Frye produced the project alongside STX Entertainment.

KID 90 has been described as a "blueprint of Frye's life" because it features home videos, voicemails, audio records and diary entries the 44-year-old actress has preserved.

"When I was growing up in the 90s, I carried a video camera with me everywhere I went, and then I locked the footage away for over 20 years," Frye said in a news release. "I often wondered if things had happened the way that I remembered them and I finally decided to unlock the vault. What started as a documentary about my friends and our lives soon became a coming-of-age story about myself that has changed me forever."

"I feel incredibly blessed to have had such amazing support by some of the most creative people, and I am enormously grateful to Appian Way, STX, and Hulu, whose belief in me as a director and artist and has been supported since the beginning of this project," Frye added.

Viewers will also get to see interviews with her lifelong friends David Arquette, Balt Getty, Brian Austin Green, Stephen Dorff and Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

Image zoom Soleil Moon Frye as a child The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

The documentary will also include never-before-scene footage of Harold Hunter, Justin Pierce, Danny Boy O'Connor, Jenny Lewis, Jonathan Brandis and more.

"Soleil's deeply personal film provides a window into her unique experience of growing up in the public eye, with all of its rewards and challenges," Belisa Balaban, VP of Documentaries at Hulu, said in the release.

"With KID 90, Hulu continues to elevate powerful and relevant stories about the human experience and expand its slate of original documentaries, including award-winning Minding The Gap, Ask Dr. Ruth and Hillary," Balaban added.

“This is a captivating and compelling film that has been a work in progress since the 90's and has been literally coming together for the last 30 years," said STX’s Jason Goldberg, who serves as an executive producer on the film. "What is remarkable is that, Soleil had the presence of mind to know how this footage might be used one day. She has such a natural eye for detail and a caring, loving approach to capturing the lives of the people around her. As a filmmaker, she has brought a unique voice to assembling that footage and recreating that era in this story as she depicts that time and place. This is a film that will resonate with anyone who grew up in the 90s.”

Frye, who began her career as an actress at a very young age, is most known for her role as Penelope "Punky" Brewster in Punky Brewster. The series first aired in 1984 and ran for four seasons before ending in 1988.

Frye is reprising her role in the reboot, which will be available to stream on Peacock. She is also reprising her role as Zoey Howzer in the reboot of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Her acting credits include Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Robot Chicken, Bratz, The Girls' Room and a memorable guest stint on Friends.