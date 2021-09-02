A source close to Seth Binzer tells PEOPLE that the "Butterfly" singer is "excited about the future"

Soleil Moon Frye and Crazy Town's Seth Binzer Are Dating: 'Seth Is Really Happy,' Says Source

Love is in the air for Soleil Moon Frye!

The Punky Brewster star, 45, is dating Crazy Town frontman Seth Binzer, PEOPLE confirms.

The two have known each other since the eighth grade, though it wasn't until recently that they became a couple, according to E! Online, who first reported news of the romance.

A source close to Binzer, who performs under the name Shifty Shellshock, tells PEOPLE, "Seth is really happy that the two of them reconnected, and he is excited about the future."

Last week, Frye celebrated Binzer's 47th birthday by posting a picture of the duo looking cozy on a rooftop overlooking the ocean.

"Happy happy birthday @therealcrazytown 🖤🌙🔥," she captioned the shot, prompting the "Butterfly" singer to reply in the comments section, "Thank you Soleil ❤️ love you."

Soleil Moon Frye and Seth Binzer

Binzer also had nothing but supportive words for Frye in early August when she revealed on her Instagram that three of the four children she shares with ex Jason Goldberg tested positive for COVID-19.

"Love you all 💖💙🙌🏼," commented Binzer, to which Frye responded, "@therealcrazytown we love you 💗💗💗."

Frye — who is mom to daughters Poet Sienna Rose, 16, and Jagger Joseph Blue, 13, and sons Lyric Sonny Roads, 7, and Story, 5 — separated with Goldberg in 2020 after 22 years of marriage.

"Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg quietly separated this year," her rep told PEOPLE at the time. "Their priority will continue to be their four beautiful children as they move forward with love and compassion."

In March, Frye told PEOPLE that revisiting her past through the making of her Kid 90 documentary helped her find "true self-love."

"As I started going through it, so much was revealed," she said. "There was so much joy and love and bliss, but there was also so much pain. I had locked so much away because I didn't want to deal with it. But by opening up the vault, I was able to reconnect with who I really am."