Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg Separate After 22 Years of Marriage
The former Punky Brewster star and her producer husband share four children together
Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg have gone their separate ways.
After 22 years of marriage, the Punky Brewster star, 44, and her producer husband, 48, have separated, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.
"Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg quietly separated this year," her rep tells PEOPLE. "Their priority will continue to be their four beautiful children as they move forward with love and compassion."
The pair wed in 1998 and share four children together: daughters Poet Sienna Rose, 15, and Jagger Joseph Blue, 12, and sons Lyric Sonny Roads, 6, and Story, 4.
In October 2008, Frye and Goldberg renewed their vows at their Hollywood Hills home.
Joined by daughters Poet and Jagger – along with close friends, including Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher and Eric Dane – Frye and Goldberg reaffirmed their love for each other after 10 years of marriage.
“Besides the days my children were born – and my first wedding – it was the best night of my life,” the Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress told PEOPLE at the time.
The intimate ceremony, designed by friend Lisa Rowe and held in the couple’s garden at sunset, “was magical,” added Frye. In honor of the occasion, Poet and Jagger planted a pomegranate tree. Friends were also sent home with their own tree to plant.
News of their separation comes after Frye celebrated Christmas with her four children.
"Happy happy day after Christmas to all. Sending everyone so much love. So grateful to be safe & cuddled up with these loves," she wrote alongside an Instagram snap of herself cuddled up with her kids. "As my girls and I love to say along with my life long friend forever @jennydianelewis 'It is one day closer to Christmas' Hope you are well. This room may represent some feelings of 2020 . Xx 💜."
Though Goldberg was not present in the Christmas photo, Frye posted a loving tribute to Instagram in June in celebration of Father's Day.
"Happy happy fathers day!!! A lot of babies and a whole lot of love. Xx ❤️🌈❤️🌈" she captioned the post, which included multiple family photos of herself and Goldberg with their children.
