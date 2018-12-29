Sofia Vergara Shares Shirtless Snap of 'Amazing' Husband Joe Manganiello on His 42nd Birthday

Sofia Vergara found the perfect way to honor Joe Manganiello on his birthday.

The Modern Family star, 46, paid tribute to her husband by sharing a shirtless photo of the Magic Mike actor as he soaked up the sun on the beach in a short bathing suit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“You’re amazing!” Vergara captioned the picture, adding a trio of balloon emojis. “Your passion for life and for everything you do is inspiring!! To many more with you!! Happy birthday!!!”

Vergara and Manganiello, who wed in 2015, have been spending the final days of 2018 on a tropical getaway with family at an island locale she calls “Casa Chipi Chipi.”

RELATED: Sofia Vergara Cuddles Up to Husband Joe Manganiello During Romantic Tropical Vacation: ‘Te Amo’

The couple vacationed at the secret spot around the same time last year, when they spent weeks hanging with family and friends, dining on delicious food and posting stunning photos and videos to Instagram.

For Manganiello’s birthday on Friday, the pair celebrated with a dinner and dance party led by a live band. Vergara’s 26-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara, posted video of the fun on his Instagram Stories.

The blended family — Manolo is from Vergara’s previous marriage to her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez, which ended in 1993 — all posed together in a sweet snap shared via Instagram.

Manganiello wore a black tiger print shirt with black shorts, while Vergara showed off her waist in a white strapless crop top and blue sarong skirt. Manolo looked comfortable in a black t-shirt and fitted grey pants.

In the shot, Manganiello held his blue and gold birthday cake, which was decorated with the logo of his streetwear brand, Death Saves.

“Happy Birthday,” Manganiello’s loved ones sang to him.

Vergara and Manganiello recently celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary. The two tied the knot in November 2015 during a romantic wedding at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The actress recently opened up to PEOPLE about her husband’s sexiest trait.

“I mean, he’s so good looking, he’s so handsome, but that’s nothing that’s ever in his vocabulary or he doesn’t even know about it,” she said. “To be with somebody that is like that and also very intellectual and intelligent — because he’s like a nerd — is kind of, it’s hard to find, so I love that about him.”