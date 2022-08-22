Sofia Vergara Shares Pics from Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams's 'Fun Wedding Weekend'

Call it a Modern Family mini-reunion!

Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson were among the celebratory guests at Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams's wedding on Saturday in Solvang, California.

The America's Got Talent judge, 50, attended the couple's big day over the weekend, sharing a series of photos from the festivities on Instagram Sunday including a picture of her and Ferguson posing with his husband, Justin Mikita.

"Luv u @jessetyler @justinmikita ❤️🌞#wedding," wrote Vergara on the snapshot.

She also posed with her other Modern Family costars, Nolan Gould and Julie Bowen.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Sofia Vergara Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Sofia Vergara Instagram

For the event, Vergara wore a festive black-and-white one-shoulder top and matching skirt. By her side was son Manolo, her husband Joe Manganiello seemingly missing Hyland and Adams's "I dos."

"Ciao Solvang!! Fun wedding weekend!!!" Vergara captioned an Instagram Story taken at the reception by Manolo. In it, the actress laughed as she snapped pictures of Mikita.

Another shot on her Instagram Story showed Vergara playfully biting into a mini baguette, while holding a beige umbrella guests used to stave off the bright sun.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Sofia Vergara Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Sofia Vergara Instagram

Ferguson and Mikita also proudly posed for their date night in a shot on Instagram, which the actor captioned, "dads night out ❤️." The couple, who share two-year-old son Beckett Mercer, announced in May that they would be expanding their family with another baby this fall.

The two also shared a moment with Gould and Modern Family costar Ariel Winter, a sweet photo that Mikita posted to his Instagram account.

"Family ❤️," the two-time Tony winning producer captioned the pic.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Hyland, 31, and Adams, 38, were married in an outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif., surrounded by family and friends.

The couple first flirted on Twitter in 2016 but didn't get together until the fall of 2017.

Before Hyland and Adams coupled up, she had been vocal about her not-so-secret crush on him during his time vying for JoJo Fletcher's heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.

The pair surprised fans by dressing up in a couple's Stranger Things costume for Halloween 2017. Then they spent time together in his home base of Nashville and hers in Los Angeles, documenting their adventures on Snapchat and Instagram.

After COVID-19 concerns delayed their nuptials multiple times, the couple finally sealed the deal this past weekend.

"I'm really excited to be able to — on paper, officially — start our family," Hyland told PEOPLE last month.