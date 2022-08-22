Sofia Vergara Shares Pics from Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams's 'Fun Wedding Weekend'

Modern Family alumna Sofia Vergara celebrated her former costar Sarah Hyland over the weekend, alongside fellow alums Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Nolan Gould and Ariel Winter

By
Published on August 22, 2022 09:20 AM
Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Justin Mikita; Sofia Vergara
Photo: Sofia Vergara Instagram

Call it a Modern Family mini-reunion!

Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson were among the celebratory guests at Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams's wedding on Saturday in Solvang, California.

The America's Got Talent judge, 50, attended the couple's big day over the weekend, sharing a series of photos from the festivities on Instagram Sunday including a picture of her and Ferguson posing with his husband, Justin Mikita.

"Luv u @jessetyler @justinmikita ❤️🌞#wedding," wrote Vergara on the snapshot.

She also posed with her other Modern Family costars, Nolan Gould and Julie Bowen.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Sofia Vergara Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Sofia Vergara Instagram

For the event, Vergara wore a festive black-and-white one-shoulder top and matching skirt. By her side was son Manolo, her husband Joe Manganiello seemingly missing Hyland and Adams's "I dos."

"Ciao Solvang!! Fun wedding weekend!!!" Vergara captioned an Instagram Story taken at the reception by Manolo. In it, the actress laughed as she snapped pictures of Mikita.

Another shot on her Instagram Story showed Vergara playfully biting into a mini baguette, while holding a beige umbrella guests used to stave off the bright sun.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Sofia Vergara Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Sofia Vergara Instagram

Ferguson and Mikita also proudly posed for their date night in a shot on Instagram, which the actor captioned, "dads night out ❤️." The couple, who share two-year-old son Beckett Mercer, announced in May that they would be expanding their family with another baby this fall.

The two also shared a moment with Gould and Modern Family costar Ariel Winter, a sweet photo that Mikita posted to his Instagram account.

"Family ❤️," the two-time Tony winning producer captioned the pic.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Hyland, 31, and Adams, 38, were married in an outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif., surrounded by family and friends.

The couple first flirted on Twitter in 2016 but didn't get together until the fall of 2017.

Before Hyland and Adams coupled up, she had been vocal about her not-so-secret crush on him during his time vying for JoJo Fletcher's heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.

The pair surprised fans by dressing up in a couple's Stranger Things costume for Halloween 2017. Then they spent time together in his home base of Nashville and hers in Los Angeles, documenting their adventures on Snapchat and Instagram.

After COVID-19 concerns delayed their nuptials multiple times, the couple finally sealed the deal this past weekend.

"I'm really excited to be able to — on paper, officially — start our family," Hyland told PEOPLE last month.

Related Articles
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married!
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Relationship Timeline
eric Stonestreet and jesse tyler ferguson
Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson Have a 'Modern Family' Reunion: 'Missed This Guy a Lot'
Sofia Vergara Shares Snaps with Her Son and Niece as Joe Honors Her on 50th Birthday: ‘I Love You So Much’. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf0GbLFLMGA/
Sofia Vergara Shares Family Pics on 50th Birthday as Joe Manganiello Says: 'I Love You So Much'
HERMOSA BEACH, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: (L-R) Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2019 on August 11, 2019 in Hermosa Beach, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images for FOX)
Wells Adams Celebrates Fiancée Sarah Hyland's' Love Island' Hosting Gig: 'She Looks Fine!'
Modern Family Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says 'There Were Discussions' About a 'Modern Family' Spin-Off but ABC Passed
Modern Family reunion between Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Audrey Emmons
'Modern Family' Reunion! Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Have 'Father-Daughter' Outing
Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Audrey Anderson-Emmons Enjoy 'Father-Daughter' Theater Outing
'Modern Family' 's Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Enjoy Another 'Father Daughter Date Night'
Ariel Winter and Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland Wishes 'Little Sister' Ariel Winter Happy Birthday in Sweet Instagram Post
Card Placeholder Image
Star Tracks: Tuesday, October 29, 2013
Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams
Wells Adams Shares Loving Birthday Tribute for 'Beautiful Bride-to-Be' Sarah Hyland
sarah hyland and wells adams
Sarah Hyland Celebrates 4-Year Anniversary with Fiancé Wells Adams: 'I Am the Luckiest'
Ashley Graham
Celebs at Home: Ashley Graham Soaks Up the Sun in Her Backyard and More!
Sofia Vergara, modern family dinner
Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland and More Gather for Mini Modern Family Reunion: 'So Much Fun!'
Ciara
Celeb Families Rocking Holiday Pajamas in 2021
AOL Build Speaker Series - Eric Stonestreet, Ready. Raise. Rise. Campaign
'Modern Family' 's Eric Stonestreet on His Kansas Farm Upbringing and Longtime Love of Pigs