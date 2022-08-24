Sofía Vergara Recalls 'Amazing' Reunion with 'Modern Family' Cast at Sarah Hyland's Wedding

Sarah Hyland's wedding was a "magical" event for Sofía Vergara, partly thanks to it serving as a mini Modern Family cast reunion!

PEOPLE caught up with Vergara on Tuesday during the America's Got Talent season 17 live semifinals, just days after the actress and reality competition show judge attended Hyland and Wells Adams's nuptials.

Modern Family alums Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Nolan Gould and Ariel Winter were all guests at the weekend festivities, too. It was the first time all had been back together since the series wrapped, Vegara says.

The ABC sitcom aired its final episode in April 2020 after 11 seasons. Ed O'Neill, Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Rico Rodriguez and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons also starred.

"It was amazing having a small Modern Family reunion with so much of the cast being there," Vergara, 50, tells PEOPLE. "We finished filming the show two weeks before the e [COVID-19] pandemic began, so we haven't been able to see each other since then, so this was really nice."

She adds: "It was magical getting to celebrate her special day with her and with everyone."

Hyland, 31, and Adams, 38, said their "I dos" in an outdoor ceremony on Saturday at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California, surrounded by family and friends including Bachelor star Nick Viall.

"[Sarah] looked beautiful and couldn't have been happier," Vergara said of Hyland, adding that she "changed dresses, like, four times" throughout the event.

Vergara attended the wedding with son Manolo Vergara, who smiled while sharing video from the reception on social media.

Aside from being a guest alongside husband Justin Mikita, Ferguson, 46, also officiated the ceremony. "I had the best seat in the house for this stunner of a wedding," the Tony winner wrote on Instagram, posting two pictures from Wells and Hyland's Vogue photoshoot.

"What an honor to marry my two dear friends @sarahhyland & @wellsadams. I couldn't be happier for you love bugs," Ferguson wrote, quipping, "I also do Bar Mitzvahs."

Newlyweds Hyland and Adams first flirted on Twitter in 2016 but didn't get together until the fall of 2017. They got engaged in July 2019, though the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their nuptials multiple times.

Ahead of their ceremony, Hyland told PEOPLE in July, "I'm really excited to be able to — on paper, officially — start our family."

Last August, Adams told PEOPLE that he and Hyland were "hoping" to get married in 2022 — but he also teased that they were "gonna go to Vegas or the courthouse" to wed if another setback hit.

"We were supposed to get married obviously last year, that didn't happen. We were supposed to get married this year, that didn't happen," the Bachelor in Paradise bartender told PEOPLE at the time.

He added, "So now we are hoping next year, or we're gonna go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don't know — well, we're not going to do those last two things, but I don't know. 2022 has got to be our year, right?!"