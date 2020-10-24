Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland and More Gather for Mini Modern Family Reunion: 'So Much Fun!'

Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Hyland and Julie Bowen had their "first Modern Fam reunion" since the show wrapped in April

The Dunphy family is back together!

On Friday, Vergara shared a sweet picture of the group together, thanking Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita in the caption for hosting the gathering. Vergara, who played Gloria Delgado-Prichett on the series, attended with her newly blond-haired husband Joe Manganiello and the couple's tiny chihuahua.

In the photo, Ferguson, who starred as Mitchell Prichett, has his arm around Vergara and is standing next to a hugging Bowen and Hyland, who played on-screen mother-daughter pair, Claire and Haley Dunphy.

The group also sported face masks for their get together to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Thank u @jessetyler @justinmikita for our first Modern Fam reunion!! ❤️❤️❤️" Vergara, 48, captioned the picture. "Missing half of the gang!!! But so much fun!!!😷😷"

"I missed you!!!!!! 😘😘😘😘😘😘," Hyland replied in the comments.

The 29-year-old actress posted the same photo on Instagram, captioning the heartwarming shot, "J’adore ma famille 💕," meaning "I love my family" in French.

Bowen, 51, later shared a similar picture from their reunion in which said it was, "So amazing to see these people again."

"And, yes, I’ll get a new mask tomorrow..." she teased.

Ahead of the series finale in April, Bowen opened up to PEOPLE about the cast's emotional last day of filming.

“There was something weird about the timing of that day,” Bowen explained. “It was really considered a half day, and so we took this extra long lunch hour and there were people popping champagne. These two crew members had lost a fantasy football bet and because they lost, they had to stand in front of the whole cast and everybody and sing a song. Well, the first thing they sang was a Beatles song. And then all of a sudden it turned into this really incredibly touching rendition of [Green Day’s] ‘Time of Your Life.' ”

Image zoom 20th Century Fox

“And there was just general sobbing and Sofia [Vergara] had never even heard the song and was like, ‘I don’t know what it is, but it’s making me so sad.’ And it was really ridiculously on the nose and perfect. I was like, ‘This is sort of cheesy. Exactly right, and I love these people very much.’ And it was all started by two grips who lost a bet and ended up delivering us this incredibly lovely moment. Started with comedy and ended with tears,” said Bowen. “That’s all you need to know.”