Sofía Vergara Reveals the 'Very Special' Gift The Mayyas Gave Her Moments After They Won 'AGT'

The Mayyas' founder, Nadim Cherfan, told PEOPLE exclusively "it means the world to us" to see judge Sofía Vergara wearing one of their necklaces

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

Published on September 15, 2022 08:16 PM

America's Got Talent's newest champions, The Mayyas, will forever feel indebted to judge Sofia Vergara — and she now has a piece of them around her neck wherever she goes.

Following Wednesday's finale, in which the Lebanese dance troupe was named the champions of season 17, Vergara revealed to PEOPLE that her Golden Buzzer act had gifted her one of their necklaces as a token of their appreciation.

"They were thanking me," the 50-year-old explained after the show. "They gave me this necklace, that is the tree from Lebanon. I mean, it was like, oh my God, [I'm] so happy. The symbol in their flag is the tree."

"I come from Barranquilla, Colombia where we have a big Lebanese community. Shakira is from Barranquilla and she is half Lebanese," she continued. "We are very used to the culture, we eat Lebanese food. We lived with a big, big community, so this was very special for me."

Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Terry Crews, Mayyas
Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Terry Crews with The Mayyas. Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

The group's founder, Nadim Cherfan, also spoke to PEOPLE about the sentimental gift — and feeling forever indebted to the Modern Family actress, especially as he and his 37 dancers prepare to headline a residency at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas with $1 million in their pockets.

"It means the world to us," Cherfan said of seeing Vergara wear the necklace on the red carpet after the show. "To see this tree that resembles every Lebanese person who will stand in the face of anything and just survive. So this is big for us. Very big."

"It just happened spontaneously," dancer Melissa Saliba added of the gift to Vergara. "One of the dancers took her necklace off, this one with the Cedar, with the flag. This is our flag and we gave it to Sofía."

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT, Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara with The Mayyas. Trae Patton/NBC

Though they were crowned the champions of season 17, The Mayyas admitted their confidence wasn't always there. After dealing with many hurdles throughout their journey, finally nabbing the AGT title makes everything that much sweeter.

"This feels amazing," Cherfan said. "This is our dream. Our childhood dream. We never imagined we would be able to pull this off even 'til today right before they announced the winner. The doubt was there. I mean we're competing in the biggest competition in the world against huge talents. So we are proud of ourselves. I'm proud of this growth."

One thing that remained true for the dancers and Vergara, who will be starring in Netflix's upcoming series Griselda, is their special bond.

"It's literally like a family," Saliba said of the dynamic between the group and the actress. "How [else] can you imagine a family? Like every emotion, every situation happening in a whole house. I think she was out of words because she gave me more facial expressions."

"I told her, 'Thank you, Sofía, for everything,'" added Cherfan. "She said, 'No, thank you.'"

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT -- “Semi Finals 2” Episode 1717 -- Pictured: Mayyas -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
Trae Patton/NBC

Now that the show's wrapped and they're headed to Sin City, The Mayyas can relax and celebrate.

"We're going to eat pizza," Cherfan said of their celebratory plans. "We just want to sit next to each other and just relax, now. Vegas should be nervous!"

Prior to announcing the results at Wednesday's finale, excitement was at an all-time high.

The Black Eyed Peas and AGT alums Light Balance opened the show with an electric number, before the judges and host Terry Crews raved about the final performances of the season 17 finalists.

Mayyas
The Mayyas. Casey Durkin/NBC/Getty

The top 11 acts — The Mayyas, magician Nicolas Ribs, singer Sara James, artificial intelligence (AI) group Metaphysic, saxophonist Avery Dixon, country group Chapel Hart, pole dancer Kristy Sellars, magician Yu Hojin, comedian Mike E. Winfield, country singer Drake Milligan, and singing ventriloquist Celia Muñoz — then got a chance to take the stage again with several celebrity guests.

Later in the evening, the Top 5 acts were announced, with Milligan, Sellars, Metaphysic, The Mayyas, and Chapel Hart taking the spots. From there, Chapel Hart finished in fifth place, Metaphysic finished in fourth, Milligan finished in third, and Sellars finished in second.

Season 17 of America's Got Talent can be streamed in full on NBC.com or Hulu.

