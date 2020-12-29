Sofia Vergara Posts Sweet Tribute to Joe Manganiello on His 44th Birthday — Inside His Celebration

Happy 44th birthday Joe Manganiello!

To celebrate her husband's special day on Monday, Sofia Vergara posted a sweet tribute to the True Blood star on Instagram.

"Feliz cumpleaños mi amor❤️," Vergara, 48, wrote alongside a smiling red carpet photo of the pair. In English, the post translates to "Happy birthday my love."

The Modern Family actress and Magic Mike actor also enjoyed a Vietnamese birthday dinner with friends, which was held at a beautifully decorated indoor, long table, featuring multiple large platters of food.

Image zoom Joe Manganiello with his dog at his birthday celebration | Credit: Sofia Vergara/Instagram

Image zoom Joe Manganiello's birthday celebration | Credit: Sofia Vergara/Instagram

"Happy bday Joe!!🍤🍤🍤 #goicuon," Vergara captioned a series of snaps from the evening, including the pair with their dog.

"Vietnamese bday dinner!!🍤🍤 #joe’sbday. #goicuon ❤️," she wrote in another post.

Last month, the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, both marking the occasion with loving tributes on social media.

Vergara shared a series of pictures from their wedding day on Instagram. She posted photos of the couple cutting their wedding cake together and standing at the altar with their arms around one another.

"Feliz 5th anniversary !!!@joemanganiello ❤️❤️❤️you!" she captioned the romantic shots.

Manganiello posted a heartwarming video of the couple dancing together on their wedding day to Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight."

Image zoom Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara | Credit: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

"Happy Fifth Anniversary mi amor," he wrote. "I love you so much. ❤️."

The pair first got together in 2014, shortly after Manganiello raved about Vergara in an interview with PEOPLE for the Hottest Bachelors issue. They wed in November 2015 at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, in front of close family and friends.

In August, Manganiello spoke to PEOPLE about his relationship with Vergara, noting that he made the right call when deciding to spend forever with the actress. “My instincts about her were right,” he said.