Sofia Vergara, is that you or Julie Bowen?

The actress shared an adorable throwback photo to her Instagram account on Thursday from a photo shoot when she was 11 — and her followers couldn’t help but notice how much she looks like her Modern Family costar Bowen, who stars as Claire Dunphy on the ABC comedy.

“#tbt first photoshoot in Barranquilla when I was 11😎 #the80s,” Vergara, 46, captioned the pretty in pink photo, in which she wears jean bottoms, a white top and belt, a pink cropped jacket and pink bangles and earrings.

“You look like @itsjuliebowen!” one user wrote.

“You look like Claire here 😂” commented another user.

Said another, “Looking like Claire in Modern Family.”

“Look like Claire’s daughter 😱😱😱” wrote an Instagram account holder.

RELATED: Sofia Vergara Says Becoming One of the Top Paid TV Actresses at 46 Has ‘Not Been Easy’

Throughout their almost nine years together on screen, the actresses have developed a friendship that extends beyond the cameras — including borrowing each other’s clothes.

In November 2016, Bowen addressed rumors that she and Vergara were feuding.

“Every now and again I get a call or you get an email that says, ‘Well, so and so trash mag will be running a story that you — and this week it was — are icy to Sofia Vergara because you’re jealous of her fame,’ ” Bowen, 48, told host Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“So I email her last night and then we talk and I’m like, ‘What should I say?’ because we’re friends. I’m like, ‘What should I say? You’re funny,’ ” she explained of reaching out to her ABC costar about addressing the rumor mill that has them at odds with one another.

Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Vergara’s answer? “Please, just borrow my blouse,” Bowen said in a Vergara-inspired accent. “So, I’m borrowing her blouse,” she continued of the purple, one-shoulder top.

Earlier this year, Modern Family co-creators Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that they “can’t imagine” the series continuing after the upcoming season 10.

“Our plan is to end it at 10,” Levitan said. “If we can leave with most of our audience wanting more, I think that’s the right way to do it.”

Although Levitan admitted that the decision to wrap up the series hadn’t been set in stone, headded, “I just can’t imagine that we’d go past that.”

Season 10 of Modern Family premieres Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.