This Halloween will be the first and last time that Sofia Vergara ever wears an Elsa costume.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Modern Family‘s special (and final!) Halloween episode on Wednesday, Vergara’s Gloria decides to dress up as the Frozen princess — complete with a long blonde, braided wig and a pale blue princess dress — for an outdoor party celebrating the Oct. 31 holiday.

While at the celebration, Gloria runs into Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam (Eric Stonestreet). But while she’s relieved that they’ve saved her from “a night of listening to Jay talk about his fudgy body,” their concerns are elsewhere.

“We just found out Lily is at an unsupervised party,” Cam says about his and Mitch’s young daughter Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons).

Whipping out her cell phone and putting on her reading glasses, Gloria suggests she take a peek at Lily’s Instagram account.

“Lily has Insta?” asks Cam as a surprised Mitchell inquires, “You have Insta?”

Offended, Gloria fires back: “What, you think I’m too old to have Insta?!”

Pulling up the profile, Gloria notices that Lily is spending time at the party with a young man. “It looks like she’s having fun. Who is this cute boy next to her?”

Freaking out, Cam asks that Gloria turn the phone around. And when she does, he isn’t pleased. “Okay, that’s Garth. I’ve never trusted him. I saw him buying deodorant when he was nine,” says Cam.

The real kicker? “Is that a beer?” Mitchell asks, pointing at the photo before Cam runs off to call his daughter.

Chasing after Cam, Mitch leaves a cold Gloria behind at the middle of the party, where she wraps herself in her Elsa costume.

“I didn’t think it was going to be so cold tonight,” she says, looking downward and not realizing she’s been left alone. “I’m sorry if I have seemed off it’s just that lately people have been mistaking me for a much older …” Gloria says as she looks up and realizes that Cam and Mitchell are gone.

Image zoom Sofia Vergara in Modern Family's last Halloween episode ABC

Once again solo at the party, a man dressed in a lookalike Boy Scouts uniform walks up to Gloria and asks if she’s lost.

“I can’t find my friends,” says Gloria, who doesn’t look at his face.

Extending an arm, he offers to help her.

“What a nice, young man,” she says, before noticing his age. “Get off me,” says Gloria, whipping off her glasses.

Modern Family‘s “The Last Halloween” episode airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.