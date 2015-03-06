Sofia Vergara and Fiancé Joe Manganiello 'Looked Very Much in Love' During Florida Getaway

After spending a few days with her family in Miami, Sofia Vergara and fiancé Joe Manganiello drove north to relax at the Mediterranean styled Breakers hotel on the ocean in Palm Beach, Florida.

“They had a lovely poolside lunch,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They looked so happy together, smiling and laughing and enjoying the beautiful weather.”

The Modern Family and Magic Mike stars walked through the property holding hands, occasionally putting their arms around each other. They also strolled along the ocean.

“Both were both so nice and friendly and looked very much in love,” the source observes.

The Colombia-born Vergara, 42, who lived in Miami for seven years before moving to Los Angeles to pursue her career, feels very comfortable in south Florida and has spent a great deal of time in Palm Beach County during the past few years.

“Sofia loves this area because it is quiet and peaceful and away from the public eye,” another source tells PEOPLE.

“She can relax and enjoy her fiancé without a lot of outside influences.”

Manganiello, 38, proposed to Vergara during a Hawaiian holiday over Christmas, and she showed off her stunning engagement ring during a joint appearance with her soon-to-be-husband on the SAG Awards red carpet in late January.

