Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Relationship Timeline

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have fellow actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson to thank for their love story.

The pair first met through Ferguson at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2014 — although Vergara was engaged to Nick Loeb at the time. A few weeks after the event, Vergara announced her breakup with Loeb, prompting Manganiello to ask Vergara's Modern Family costar for the actress's number.

Although Vergara didn't believe that she was ready to date at the time, Manganiello won her over, and the rest is history.

"I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me," Manganiello told PEOPLE in 2020. "And we're both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don't let go of it."

From their first date to married life, here's everything to know about Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's relationship.

May 3, 2014: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello meet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner

Michael Kovac/Getty

The Modern Family alum and Magic Mike star first met at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in May 2014. At the time, Vergara was engaged to her then-fiancé.

Inside the event, Manganiello was photographed starring at the actress and he later opened up about the moment to PEOPLE.

"There was a picture someone snapped at the White House Correspondents' dinner where they caught me looking at Sofia Vergara's butt," he said in 2014. "When you talk about being manipulated, that's what I'm talking about. It's like a moment of Zen. There is nothing in my brain. If only I could meditate that well. I don't go after other people's women. She's got a guy. If she was single, I would be like, poof!"

Weeks after their first meeting, the actress called off her engagement to Loeb. A source told PEOPLE that the pair had been "on rocky grounds" for a while.

June 2014: Joe Manganiello asks Jesse Tyler Ferguson for Sofia Vergara's number

Manganiello asked Ferguson, Vergara's Modern Family costar, for Vergara's phone number following her breakup.

"I knew Joe through people and we had done benefits together, and I knew Sofia from working with her, and we were at a party together and I just introduced them," Ferguson said on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "I said: 'Have you ever met Sofia?' and of course, Joe was, like, 'Mmm!' "

Ferguson continued, "When she broke up with her fiancé at the time, Joe — like, immediately, the moment it was out in the world — called me and was, like: 'I need her number.' And then I called Sofia and I was, like, 'Can I give Joe your number?' And she was, like, 'Ay, no!' ... but like, wanting me to give the number: 'Oh no, you go ahead, okay, okay.' And so I did the number exchange and he took over from there."

June 14, 2014: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello go on their first date

The actor flew to New Orleans for their first date while Vergara was filming Hot Pursuit. "I said, 'I'm coming to New Orleans. If you're not available, I'm just gonna do some sightseeing, but I'm gonna be there and if you're free I can take you out,' " he recalled on The Jess Cagle Show. "She said, 'You're crazy.' I said, 'I'll see you next week.' "

In 2015, the actor told Haute Living: "Our first date was her giving me every reason why it would never work out. Like, 'You're too young, you're an actor, you're this, you're that,' and she was just doing it to hear herself say it. She was trying to talk herself out of going there."

July 10, 2014: Joe Manganiello celebrates Sofia Vergara's birthday

While they had only just begun dating, Manganiello celebrated Vergara's 42nd birthday at Nobu Malibu. Vergara's niece posted a photo of the celebration on Instagram, which showed the family enjoying drinks and a chocolate cake.

Later that month, the couple were photographed together for the first time while out and about in downtown Los Angeles.

August 11, 2014: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello confirm their relationship

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"I'm very happy romantically," Vergara told PEOPLE in August 2014. "It couldn't be better!"

In an interview with Extra, Vergara confirmed that she and Manganiello were dating.

"You know I'm just having a great time and it's a special time in my life and I'm trying not to think too much about it. It's something very new so we will see what happens," she said.

Vergara even introduced Manganiello to her family in Miami and when asked if they approved of him, she responded, "What is there not to approve of?"

November 2014: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello move in together

Vergara was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show the day she and Manganiello moved in together.

"I left him unpacking my things," Vergara told DeGeneres with a laugh. "We've had help, and he's doing his stuff. He has a lot of books that I don't know where I'm going to put … We have a wine cellar and I was, 'Oh, that's where we should put it instead of wine.' "

December 24, 2014: Joe Manganiello proposes to Sofia Vergara

Jeff Vespa/VF15/WireImage

Manganiello proposed to Vergara while vacationing at the St. Regis Hotel in Princeville, Hawaii, for Christmas. "Joe definitely planned ahead and contacted the hotel weeks in advance to discuss certain things he wanted to do," a source said of Manganiello's proposal plans. The actor popped the question inside the couple's hotel suite.

"Our first date was in June, and then I proposed to her on Christmas Eve; [we dated for] about six months. When you know, you know, and we knew right away — like, very quickly," he told Haute Living. "We had this big bay window [that I opened up], and the sun was going down pink over the mountains and over the bay, and I had this ring. I had looked at every ring in the world, and this is the ring that I wanted. I had a whole speech prepared in Spanish. I proposed to her on one knee in Spanish with the sun going down. It was awesome."

May 7, 2015: Sofia Vergara reveals that having children with Joe Manganiello isn't a priority

Vergara shares son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, while Manganiello has no children of his own. In 2015, she told Cosmo for Latinas that although she wasn't ruling out the possibility, having kids with Manganiello wasn't something the couple were planning.

"When you're with somebody that hasn't had kids, and you want to start a relationship, of course, there's always that question," she said. "And if it happens, it will be something that will make us very happy, but it's not a priority in our lives."

September 23, 2015: Sofia Vergara opens up about wedding planning with Joe Manganiello

In an interview with Good Morning America, Vergara admitted that she was quite specific about what she wanted for her wedding. Meanwhile, making plans with Manganiello had been a "pleasure."

"I am very detail-oriented, so I am kind of like a nightmare," she shared. Host Lara Spencer joked, "I think in America, we call that 'bridezilla.' "

"I think I'm beyond that," Vergara said, laughing. "I have [a] very good memory. If you show me swatches of things, I can in two months exactly remember, 'But what happened with the one with the little border that had the little print?' I'm really bad."

November 22, 2015: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello get married

The couple exchanged vows at the Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida. The bride wore a stunning Zuhair Murad gown, while the groom donned a classic black tuxedo.

PEOPLE reported that 350 guests were in attendance, including the cast of Modern Family and True Blood. The newlyweds chose Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight" for their first dance, and Pitbull later surprised the couple and their guests with a live performance.

November 2015: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello take a tropical honeymoon

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

The newlyweds honeymooned in Turks and Caicos at Parrot Cay, a private island complete with an exclusive beachfront.

"We will never forget this place," she captioned a photo with her new husband on the beach. Manganiello posted the same photo, writing, "I cannot thank @RealRobertEarl enough for the best vacation of my life!"

December 14, 2015: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello make their red carpet debut as a married couple

Vergara and Manganiello attended the premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, marking the first time they walked a red carpet as a married couple. Vergara paid tribute to Princess Leia by wearing her hair in buns.

January 30, 2016: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello attend the SAG awards together

The pair made their award show debut at the 2016 SAG Awards. Vergara was nominated along with her Modern Family castmates for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. The actress wore a strapless fuchsia gown by Vera Wang for the event while Manganiello wore a black tuxedo.

August 30, 2017: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello share a behind-the-scenes photo from their upcoming film

The couple were cast in the film Bottom of the 9th (originally called Stano) and shared sweet snaps from their time on set.

Shot in New York City, the drama follows Manganiello's character, Sonny Stano, as he returns to his Bronx home after a 17-year prison sentence. Stano attempts to make amends for his crime, which halted his baseball career and prevented him from being with his one true love, played by Vergara.

April 14, 2018: Joe Manganiello reveals the moment he knew that Sofia Vergara was "the one"

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Manganiello recalled the moment he "knew right away" that Vergara was the perfect person for him. He visited her on the set of a movie in New Orleans and brought her the 2014 Hottest Hollywood Bachelor issue of PEOPLE — with him on the cover.

"I said, 'I know you just got out of this long-term relationship, and if you need to be single then I understand. Like, I'm not gonna like it, but I'll get over it ... But before you answer, I wanna show you something,' " he recalled.

He gave her the magazine and he told her, "Número uno!"

Manganiello continued, "She picked up the magazine, she opened it up and I saw that she was flipping by my interview and I said, 'What are you doing?' And she said, 'I'm seeing who else is on the list.' "

April 2018: Joe Manganiello opens up about married life with Sofia Vergara

Manganiello shared with Cigar Aficionado what he found to be the biggest adjustment in marriage.

"Coming to grips with the idea that someone who is not related to you could possibly love you that much. She was it for me," Manganiello explained.

"People say things like, 'Marriage and relationships are work.' But it's not. Life is hard. Having somebody to help you deal with it is the greatest thing that ever happened," he continued, before adding that his past relationships taught him what not to do.

May 27, 2020: Sofia Vergara talks about quarantining with Joe Manganiello

During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vergara spoke with PEOPLE about life at home with Manganiello. "Actually, we've been very good. It's like we haven't got under each other's skins," she said.

"We can't complain, actually. We're all staying at home. I have a big house so I've been able to have my son, my niece, my husband and three dogs. We've been lucky that we've been able to be comfortable," adding that she and Manganiello "haven't had one fight yet."

March 25, 2021: Joe Manganiello discusses his date nights with Sofia Vergara

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The Justice League star told PEOPLE that the couple took the time to revisit the golden eras of TV during the pandemic. He introduced his wife to The Sopranos, Mad Men and The Wire. They also hosted picnics at home and planned other date nights together.

"The best thing [about social distancing] is eating dinner together every night and the fact that I don't have to travel and that I'm here all the time and I get to see her," Manganiello said.

June 14, 2021: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello celebrate the 7th anniversary of their first date

Gotham/GC Images

Vergara and Manganiello celebrated the seventh anniversary of their first date on June 14, 2014. The America's Got Talent judge shared a photo of the pair out for dinner celebrating the occasion.

"Feliz first date anniversary @joemanganiello ❤️❤️❤️ 7 años 😍😍😍😍😍 luuuv uuuuu," she wrote on Instagram.

The pair have previously celebrated both their first date and wedding anniversaries over the years. During a March 2021 appearance on Ellen, Manganiello revealed that they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary at home. He surprised her with a blue mohawk while she surprised him with a picnic.

April 14, 2022: Joe Manganiello says their puppy loves him more than she loves Sofia Vergara

While it was Vergara who wanted a dog, it was Manganiello who won the pooch over. During another appearance on Ellen, the former True Blood actor explained that their Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix, Bubbles, took to him, while she barely tolerates his wife. "It's gotten a little bit better, I think," Manganiello said.

July 10, 2022: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello celebrate her 50th birthday

The actress turned 50 in July 2022 and celebrated the milestone birthday with family and friends at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

Her husband also wrote a birthday tribute to Vergara on Instagram, writing, "¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor! I love you so much," alongside a carousel of photos.