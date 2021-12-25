Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Host Glam Christmas Eve Dinner Party with Friends and Family

"Feliz Navidad mi amor," Sofía Vergara captioned a photo of herself cuddled up in husband Joe Manganiello's lap during their glam Christmas Eve dinner party

Sofía Vergara is the hostess with the mostest this holiday season.

The America's Got Talent judge, 49, threw a glamorous Christmas Eve dinner party with husband Joe Manganiello, as they celebrated the holiday with friends and family.

"Feliz Navidad mi amor," Vergara captioned a photo of herself sitting in Manganiello's lap, with their sparkling gold and silver Christmas tree in the background.

She dazzled in a long-sleeve jade green dress that hugged her curves, with a sweetheart neckline and lace cutouts down the side. The look was completed with a pair of metallic silver alligator-skin platform stilettos. Manganiello, 44, complemented his wife in a burgundy button-down shirt.

Their gathering was attended by Vergara's son Manolo, 30, and more of their extended family. Their chihuahuas Bubbles and Baguette were also present, dressed for the occasion in adorable Santa suits.

The Modern Family alum later shared photos from their casual Christmas morning, for which she donned a leafy-print hoodie and Manganiello wore a black t-shirt while they opened presents on the couch.

The couple's family Christmas was met with season's greetings from friends and fans in the comments section. "Love you Happy Hollidays [sic]," wrote Heidi Klum. "Glad you like the pillow I gave you. Merry merry," wrote Eric Stonestreet. Paris Hilton commented with heart-eye emojis.

Manganiello, who celebrated his sixth anniversary with Vergara last month, previously raved to PEOPLE about spending quality time with his wife during the COVID-19 pandemic.

