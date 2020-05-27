Sofia Vergara Says She and Husband Joe Manganiello 'Haven't Had 1 Fight Yet' During Quarantine

"We haven't got under each other's skins," Sofia Vergara tells PEOPLE about staying at home with her husband Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara has been loving quality time at home with her husband Joe Manganiello.

As the America's Got Talent judge, 47, continues to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, she tells PEOPLE that her relationship continues to thrive. "Actually, we've been very good. It's like we haven't got under each other's skins," Vergara says.

"We can't complain, actually. We're all staying at home. I have a big house so I've been able to have my son, my niece, my husband and three dogs. We've been lucky that we've been able to be comfortable," she says of Manganiello, 43, as well as her son Manolo and niece Claudia, both 27.

The Modern Family actress attributes her peaceful quarantine living to everyone having "their own space" and respective schedules.

"We don't have to be on top of each other. So that has helped. [Joe] works out at the gym, while I'm recording some things or he has his Zoom meetings in his office," she explains. "We've been lucky that we can escape. Everyone does their own thing. I think that's why we haven't had one fight yet."

In addition, they all also work hard to keep their home life in order.

"I don't cook. My son is the one that cooks actually. We've been very lucky in that he loves it and he makes sure that we're all fed. He's always the one that's always in the kitchen," she says. "My niece is in charge of the dishes and making sure that the kitchen is clean. Then I am in charge of organizing and disinfecting. My husband is in charge of feeding the dogs and opening the mail. I'm giving everyone a job, a title."

Vergara has shared some of her daily at-home activities on social media, including pool days, family meals and backyard picnics. "We haven't had a bad time. And it's because we've also had the family together. I try to make an event out of everything to entertain everyone. So it hasn't been that bad," she says.

"Of course, the moment I think about the future and what's really happening, it's horrible but I can't complain anyways," the mother of one adds.

Speaking of pool days, Manganiello recently surprised fans and followers when he shared a photo of himself lounging by the pool and looking unrecognizable without his beard. Vergara tells PEOPLE that his new look was a welcome change compared to how long his facial hair was prior to quarantining together.

"The last time he had the beard he had it really big because he was shooting a movie. He had like a pirate beard. It was really, really long. I'd never seen him like that. That one I don't like," she says. "I think it makes him look older. But when he has it halfway, it's perfect. That's how I met him."

And with summertime just around the corner, the star is looking forward to her fans being entertained by watching the new season of AGT with their families.

"People are still going to be in their houses this summer, so for them to have a show like AGT, it's amazing. They'll be so happy," she says.