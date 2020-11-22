Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello began dating in July 2014 and married the following year during a private ceremony in Florida

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Celebrate 5-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'I Love You So Much'

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are celebrating another year of love!

The couple, who first started dating in July 2014, commemorated their fifth wedding anniversary on Sunday with both marking the occasion with sweet tributes on social media.

The pair wed in November 2015 at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, in front of close family and friends.

The Modern Family star, 48, shared a series of pictures from their wedding day on Instagram.

Vergara shared photos of the couple cutting their wedding cake together and standing at the altar with their arms around one another. "Feliz 5th anniversary !!!@joemanganiello ❤️❤️❤️you!" she captioned the romantic shots.

Manganiello, 43, posted a heartwarming video of the couple dancing together on their wedding day to Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight."

"Happy Fifth Anniversary mi amor," the True Blood alum wrote. "I love you so much. ❤️."

The pair first got together in 2014, shortly after Manganiello raved about Vergara in an interview with PEOPLE for the Hottest Bachelors issue.

Manganiello spoke to PEOPLE in August about his relationship with Vergara, noting that he made the right call when deciding to spend forever with the actress. “My instincts about her were right,” he said.

“I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me,” Manganiello said. “And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don't let go of it.”

In June, the couple celebrated their six-year dating anniversary and Vergara again honored her husband on social media. "6 yrs since u went and found me!!!💖💖," the actress gushed. "happy aniversary @joemanganiello 🌹U r mine!!!!💘💘💘"