Sofia Vergara Celebrates Her 6-Year Dating Anniversary with Husband Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello began dating in July 2014 and married the following year during a private ceremony in Florida

Six years ago, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's lives changed for the better.

The couple, who first started dating in July 2014, celebrated their six-year dating anniversary on Sunday. Vergara, 47, marked the occasion with a heartfelt tribute to her husband.

"6 yrs since u went and found me!!!💖💖 happy anniversary @joemanganiello 🌹U r mine!!!!💘💘💘," she captioned the post, which featured a cuddly photo of the couple that showed the actress leaning in to kiss Manganiello on the cheek.

Vergara and Manganiello — who wed in November 2015 at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, in a private ceremony in front of close family and friends — first met at the White House Correspondents’ dinner party in 2014, when Manganiello joined former PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle as his guest.

During a recent interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, the actor recalled being immediately smitten with his now-wife when he first laid eyes on her.

“As we’re walking around, who comes swooping down in front of us for about 100 yards is Sofia Vergara,” he recalled of the dinner. “She was wearing this dress that looked great on her, and I just could not take my eyes off of her.”

Later that night, Vergara’s Modern Family costar, Jesse Tyler Ferguson came up to Manganiello and told him, “My friend Sofia wants to come over and say hi.”

At the time, Vergara had been engaged to then-fiancé, Nick Loeb. The couple split three weeks later and Ferguson gave Vergara’s phone number to Manganiello “and the rest is history.”

In addition to celebrating their love story this weekend, the actors also recently acquired their second California home. Last week, the America's Got Talent judge and Manganiello, 43, bought a $26 million mansion in the gated Los Angeles neighborhood of Beverly Park, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Image zoom Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello Joe Manganiello/Instagram

Vergara and Manganiello also own a home in Beverly Hills, where they have been hunkering down together amid the coronavirus pandemic. Just last month, the Modern Family star told PEOPLE the couple was thriving while quarantining together.

"Actually, we've been very good. It's like we haven't got under each other's skins," Vergara said.