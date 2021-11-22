Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Celebrate 6th Anniversary with Wedding Throwbacks: 'To Many More'
"Feliz Aniversario mi amor!" Sofía Vergara wrote to husband Joe Manganiello, while sharing throwback photos from their wedding to celebrate their sixth anniversary
Sofía Vergara is marking six years of wedded bliss with Joe Manganiello.
The four-time Golden Globe nominee, 49, celebrated her sixth anniversary with Manganiello, 44, on Monday, sharing throwbacks from their wedding day. "Feliz Aniversario mi amor! 6yrs. To many more! Love u!" she wrote in the caption.
Manganiello also paid tribute to his wife with another video from their wedding day, in which the newlywed couple shared their first dance to Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight," performed by musician Jeremy Davenport.
"Six years ago today I married the woman of my dreams," the Magic Mike star captioned the post. "Feliz Aniversario mi amor… I can't believe it's been six years, time flew! I love and miss you so much."
The couple most recently celebrated the seventh anniversary of their first date in June.
Vergara and Manganiello tied the knot at Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, back in November 2015. The nuptials were attended by Reese Witherspoon, Channing Tatum and Vergara's Modern Family costars, and the groom performed a Magic Mike-inspired dance for his bride. The couple later jetted off for a romantic honeymoon in Turks and Caicos.
The True Blood alum raved to PEOPLE earlier this year about spending quarantine with Vergara. "The best thing [about social distancing] is eating dinner together every night, and the fact that I don't have to travel and that I'm here all the time and I get to see her," he said in March.
"Sofía had never seen The Sopranos, Mad Men or The Wire. So we watched every single episode of all of those shows, and a bunch of others too, during the pandemic," Manganiello added. "It was like revisiting all the golden eras of TV that she had never seen before, which was really fun."