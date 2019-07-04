Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are living their best lives while celebrating the Fourth of July and their five-year dating anniversary on vacation.

The couple, who became an item in July 2014 and wed the following year, have been showing the highlights of their trip to Positano, Italy on Instagram, which included a mention of their dating anniversary in an adorable photo of the pair.

“Summer vacation🌞🍕🍝🍾 #our5thaniversary❤️❤️❤️” the Modern Family actress captioned a photo of herself and her husband, 42, sitting on a couch together on the Amalfi Coast.

Vergara, 46, wore a red sundress, while Manganiello looked relaxed with a white shirt and shorts on.

Since their trip began, Vergara has been sharing many photos to Instagram, including shots of the couple enjoying the large spread of the food they’ve been indulging on.

In two photos, both Vergara and her Justice League husband are smiling while looking at the plentiful of breakfast goodies, which includes croissants, pie and fruits, as the stunning Positano backdrop lays behind them.

The couple even spent time on their trip with a quick day trip into the Gulf of Salerno, with Vergara sharing separate photos of Manganiello and herself enjoying the sun-rays while onboard a boat.

“Going to lunch🐟🦐🦑🦞,” the actress jokingly captioned the photo, which Manganiello posed for, wearing a button-down, shorts and sunglasses for the ride.

Vergara shared additional photos from their paradise vacation on her Instagram Stories and even included a video of Manganiello walking through the town, as his wife tells him, “This is where you belong, you are blending in.”

The actress posed for another photo in one of her Stories, sitting peacefully with the beautiful backdrop of Positano behind her, followed by a video of her venturing toward the water on a path on the beach, occasionally turning around to smile at Manganiello as her filmed her.

Vergara and Manganiello tend to document their romantic vacations together, which typically occur during holidays, as evident during their December trip to “Casa Chipi Chipi,” Vergara’s beachside destination home.

The couple decided to forgo a white Christmas and jetted off to the tropical island, which Vergara documented on social media, sharing photos of the sunny locale.

Now heading toward their fourth year of marriage (and five years of dating), the actress opened up to PEOPLE this past November about the trait she finds the sexiest in her husband.

“I mean, he’s so good-looking, he’s so handsome, but that’s nothing that’s ever in his vocabulary or he doesn’t even know about it,” she said. “To be with somebody that is like that and also very intellectual and intelligent — because he’s like a nerd — is kind of, it’s hard to find, so I love that about him.”

As for Manganiello’s particular hobbies, Vergara said the Rampage actor is “always” trying to get her to watch a full Pittsburgh Steelers game on TV with him.

“I refuse to do it,” she said. “I can sit with him for a little while and pretend that I’m watching but that’s it, I’m not going to watch a whole Steeler’s game.”