Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Celebrate 4-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'Mi Amor!'

Four years later, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are more in love than ever.

The couple celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary on Friday, and Vergara commemorated the special occasion with a touching Instagram post.

“Happy Aniversary [sic] mi amor!!!” she captioned a photo of the couple wrapped around one another on their wedding day.

The gorgeous couple wed in November 2015 at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, in front of close family and friends.

The pair first got together in 2014, shortly after Manganiello, 42, raved about Vergara, 47, in an interview with PEOPLE for the Hottest Bachelors issue.

In July, Vergara and Manganiello celebrated their five-year dating anniversary while on vacation in Italy.

RELATED: Watch Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara Flirt in Scene from Their Baseball Movie Bottom of the 9th

“Summer vacation🌞🍕🍝🍾 #our5thaniversary❤️❤️❤️” the Modern Family actress captioned a photo of herself and her husband, 42, sitting on a couch together on the Amalfi Coast.

Vergara and Manganiello tend to document their romantic vacations together, as evident during their December trip to “Casa Chipi Chipi,” Vergara’s beachside destination home.

The couple decided to forgo a white Christmas and jetted off to the tropical island, which Vergara documented on social media, sharing photos of the sunny locale.

Image zoom Source: Sofia Vergara/Instagram

RELATED: Sofia Vergara Shares Shirtless Snap of ‘Amazing’ Husband Joe Manganiello on His 42nd Birthday

Last year, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about the trait she finds the sexiest in her husband.

“I mean, he’s so good-looking, he’s so handsome, but that’s nothing that’s ever in his vocabulary or he doesn’t even know about it,” she said. “To be with somebody that is like that and also very intellectual and intelligent — because he’s like a nerd — is kind of, it’s hard to find, so I love that about him.”

Image zoom (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

As for Manganiello’s particular hobbies, Vergara said the Rampage actor is “always” trying to get her to watch a full Pittsburgh Steelers game on TV with him.

“I refuse to do it,” she said. “I can sit with him for a little while and pretend that I’m watching but that’s it, I’m not going to watch a whole Steeler’s game.”