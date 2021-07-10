Joe Manganiello Honors Wife Sofia Vergara's 49th Birthday With Heartfelt Message: 'Feliz Cumpleaños'

"It's Sofia Vergara's world. We’re just blessed to be living in it," added Vergara's Modern Family co-star, Sarah Hyland

Sofia Vergara has a lot to be thankful for on her 49th birthday!

The America's Got Talent judge's husband Joe Manganiello shared a heartfelt post to Instagram on Saturday in honor of Vergara's special day alongside a collection of photos celebrating the actress' colorful life.

"¡Feliz Cumpleaños al amor de mi vida!" the Magic Mike actor, 44, wrote to his wife of more than six years. In English, the post translates to "Happy birthday to the love of my life!"

Vergara and Manganiello tied the knot in November 2015 at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida. The couple first linked up in 2014 after Manganiello gushed over Vergara in an interview with PEOPLE for the Hottest Bachelors issue.

Vergara also got some birthday love from fellow Modern Family star Sarah Hyland. The 30-year-old actress' sweet message was accompanied by a photo of the two posing with some of their co-stars, including Ed O'Neill and Rico Rodriguez.

"It's @sofiavergara 's world. We're just blessed to be living in it 😂 Happy Birthday my loves!!!!!!!" Hyland captioned the photo.

Vergara responded to her on-screen niece with, "😍😍😍😍."

Hyland and Vergara bonded while starring in the Emmy Award-winning sitcom, which ended in April 2020 after nine years and 11 seasons.

But Vergara isn't the only member of the family celebrating another year around the sun.

On Friday, Vergara posted a sweet carousel of photos of her pup, Bubbles, as the Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix prepared to chow down on a tiny birthday cake elegantly decorated with pink roses and a flamingo garnish.

"Its Bubbles bday today!!! 🦩🦩🦩Baguette, Petunia, and Bubbles wearing their @caninibybaguette 👗😍😍😍," Vergara wrote alongside the adorable images. Each dog wore their own adorable cheetah-print ensemble to the flamingo-themed puppy party.

Vergara and Manganiello added Bubbles to their pack earlier this year. During an appearance on The Tonight Show in May, however, the actress told host Jimmy Fallon that the pup likes her husband more despite being a gift for her.