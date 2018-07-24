Sofia Vergara Confirms Her Instagram Has Been Hacked: 'We Are After Them'

Sofia Vergara’s Instagram has been hacked.

After suspicious posts popped up on the actress’ social media account, a rep for Vergara confirms to PEOPLE that her account was hacked.

One post reads: “Hello guys! I am giving away 1000 FREE IPhone X’s and Apple watches on my Instagram stories right now!!! Claim them before it’s too late! Gracias, Te amo.” In her Instagram Story, posts tell the viewer to “swipe up to claim” free iPhones and Apple Watches.

Sofia Vergara/Instagram

She tweeted about the incident as well, warning her followers not to engage with the hackers.

“Guys my instagram got hacked. Dont ansewer those idiots. Dont send them any info.we r after them,” she wrote.

Guys my instagram got hacked. Dont ansewer those idiots. Dont send them any info.we r after them. — Sofia Vergara (@SofiaVergara) July 24, 2018

The hack comes amid an otherwise restful time for Vergara: She and husband Joe Manganiello are on vacation. Her Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita, who celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary last week, joined in on the fun.

In one post that Vergara shared on Instagram before the hack, Manganiello leans in to kiss her. In another, the group hits the ocean. In a third, Vergara bids Ferguson and Mikita farewell.

Ferguson wrote on Instagram, “Thank you @joemanganiello and @sofiavergara for bringing us to your beautiful #casachipichipi. You made our anniversary so special. Love you both!”

Vergara is certainly not the first celebrity to be the victim of a hack. Blac Chyna, Victoria Justice, Jennifer Lawrence, John Legend, and Katy Perry have all been hacked in the past.