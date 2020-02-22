Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet & More Mark Final Day of Filming Modern Family After 11 Years

Modern Family is officially saying their goodbyes.

On Friday, the cast and crew assembled for their final day of filming the series finale which will air in April, officially marking the end of their 11-year run.

To commemorate the bittersweet day, several stars documented their last moments on the series with emotional Instagram posts, including co-creator Steve Levitan, who posted a heartwarming video of the entire cast and crew of the show waving goodbye.

“Today is our last day shooting #modernfamily,” he captioned the clip. “These are just some of the wonderful people who’ve made the last 11 seasons possible. I love them all. 😢.”

Sofía Vergara uploaded a tearful video of the cast singing along to Green Day’s “Time of Your Life” after filming their final scenes. In the clip, Vergara, 47, wipes her tears as Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson hold her close.

“What a day!! Saying goodbye to our Modern Family❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned the sincere video.

Vergara’s husband, Joe Manganiello, joined in on the social media tributes with a post congratulating the entire cast.

“CONGRATULATIONS Modern Family on 11 years of groundbreaking television,” he wrote underneath a photo of the cast taking a selfie in the Dunphy house. “There may never be another show with a run like this and a cast this talented. You will be missed.”

Manganiello added, “Don’t worry, I’ll take good care of Gloria…”

Eric Stonestreet also shared one of his final moments on set. I guess I’ll see myself out now stage 5. 11 years walking in and out of this door went by in a flash. #modernfamily,” he wrote on Instagram.

Jeremy Maguire, who plays Joe Prichett on the series, shared several behind-the-scenes pictures after wrapping the episode, including shots with Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez and Ariel Winter, among others.

“Today is the last day of filming Modern Family,” Maguire, 8, wrote alongside a gloomy photo of him standing next to his reserved parking space. “I will be brave and smile even though my heart is crying 😢 #modernfamily.”

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who stars as Lily Tucket-Prichett, replied to the sweet shot, “This isn’t the end. We can stay friends forever ❤️.”

Modern Family premiered in 2009 and has won five Emmys for outstanding comedy series. In February 2019, ABC announced that the 11th season of the hit sitcom is the series’ last, with the finale airing on April 8.

“I will probably miss the people the most, from Modern,” Hyland, 29, previously told PEOPLE of what she will miss the most about the show. “Our crew is amazing and, of course, I love our cast, they are very special people.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.