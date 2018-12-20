Sofia Vergara Cuddles Up to Husband Joe Manganiello During Romantic Tropical Vacation: 'Te Amo'

Sofia Vergara is feeling the love this holiday season.

The Modern Family star posted a sweet snap with husband Joe Manganiello on Instagram during a romantic date night Wednesday. The couple is vacationing at “Casa Chipi Chipi,” Vergara’s beachside destination home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the shot, Vergara, 46, sits cheek-to-cheek next to Manganiello, 41, on the porch of their cottage.

“Te amooooo,” she captioned the photo, which translates to “I love you.”

The couple decided to forgo a white Christmas and jetted off to the tropical island earlier this week. Vergara has documented their relaxing getaway on social media, sharing photos of the sunny locale.

In one shot posted on her Instagram Story, Manganiello is seen reading a book outside while sitting on a swinging bench.

Sofia Vergara/Instagram

Vergara and Manganiello recently celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary. The two tied the knot in November 2015 during a romantic wedding at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

RELATED: Joe Manganiello Claps Back at Commenter Poking Fun at Sofia Vergara’s Accent

The actress recently opened up to PEOPLE about the trait she finds the sexiest in her husband.

“I mean, he’s so good-looking, he’s so handsome, but that’s nothing that’s ever in his vocabulary or he doesn’t even know about it,” she said. “To be with somebody that is like that and also very intellectual and intelligent — because he’s like a nerd — is kind of, it’s hard to find, so I love that about him.”

Joe Manganiello Sofia Vergara/Instagram

As for Manganiello’s particular hobbies, Vergara said the Rampage actor is “always” trying to get her to watch a full Pittsburgh Steelers game on TV with him.

“I refuse to do it,” she said. “I can sit with him for a little while and pretend that I’m watching but that’s it, I’m not going to watch a whole Steeler’s game.”

And football isn’t the only thing the Magic Mike XXL actor has tried to convince Vergara to join in on. He’s also a fan of the “very nerdy board game” Dungeons and Dragons.

“He’s been, like, harassing me to create a Dungeons and Dragons character so that I’d play,” she said. “I refuse!”