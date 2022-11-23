Sofia Vergara Celebrates 7th Wedding Anniversary with Husband Joe Manganiello: 'Love U'

The couple got married in 2015 at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, with 350 guests in attendance

By
Published on November 23, 2022 09:13 AM
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary.

The Emmy winner, 50, posted an incredible bride-and-groom throwback pic on Instagram Tuesday to mark her big day with the Magic Mike actor, 45, adding a "Love U" caption complete with multiple red heart emojis.

Chiming in to cheers the couple, Vergara's America's Got Talent colleague Howie Mandel offered his "Congratulations," while entrepreneur and philanthropist Lizze Tisch questioned, "How is this 7 years?! Happy Anniversary!"

"Happy Anniversary!!! Love you both," added florist to the stars Jeff Leatham.

"Happy anni! Magical night! ❤️," said Justin Mikita, who is married to Vergara's fellow Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

The glamorous duo first exchanged vows at the Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015. The bride wore a stunning Zuhair Murad Couture gown, while the groom donned a classic black tuxedo.

PEOPLE reported that 350 guests were in attendance, including the casts of Modern Family and Manganiello's show True Blood.

Instead of exchanging the typical "I dos," the couple instead said "I will" in front of a minister, and members of the wedding party read passages from the Bible in both Spanish and English. Vergara and Manganiello also recited their own vows.

The wedding celebrations kicked off the previous Friday, when the couple and their families arrived in Miami. On Saturday, everybody spent the day relaxing by the pool (with some in matching "#Jofia" shirts, no less) and the night singing and dancing at a cocktail and desserts party after the rehearsal dinner.

The newlyweds chose Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight" for their first dance, and Pitbull later surprised the couple and their guests with a live performance.

Cut to years five years later, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vergara told PEOPLE how they made it work while at stuck at home together.

"We don't have to be on top of each other. So that has helped. [Joe] works out at the gym, while I'm recording some things or he has his Zoom meetings in his office," the actress shared in 2020. "We've been lucky that we can escape. Everyone does their own thing. I think that's why we haven't had one fight yet."

"I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me," Manganiello told PEOPLE of Vergara in 2020. "And we're both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves."

"I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same," he added. "Once you have that, you don't let go of it."

