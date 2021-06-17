The actors began dating in summer 2014 and wed in November 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Celebrate Seventh Anniversary of Their First Date: 'Luv You'

On Monday, the actors celebrated the seventh anniversary of their first date by going out to dinner. Vergara, 48, and Manganiello, 44, snuggled close in a smiling selfie the America's Got Talent judge posted to Instagram. In a second shot, the Modern Family star lifted a bite to eat of her meal with chopsticks at their outdoor table.

"Feliz first date anniversary @joemanganiello ❤️❤️❤️ 7 años 😍😍😍😍😍 luuuv uuuuu," she captioned the photos shared on Tuesday.

The couple began dating in the summer of 2014 and got married in November 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida, in front of close family and friends.

Acknowledging the anniversary of their first date is a sweet tradition for Vergara and Manganiello, who appear to have their calendars marked. Last year, the actress honored their special June 14 date with a sweet snap on social media.

"6 yrs since u went and found me!!!💖💖," she gushed, sharing a shot of herself kissing her husband on the cheek. "happy aniversary @joemanganiello 🌹U r mine!!!!💘💘💘"

Still as crazy in love as they were on the day they said "I do," the Shoplifters of the World star revealed the romantic gifts he and his wife got each other with for their five-year wedding anniversary during a March appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Well, she surprised me. She put together a picnic outdoors, so we went outdoors, she put together these great picnic baskets, gourmet picnic baskets," he told guest host Stephen "tWitch" Boss at the time. "I showed up with a blue mohawk! Sorry for ruining our anniversary!"

Keeping with the theme, the True Blood alum surprised his spouse by renting a food truck that makes authentic beignets akin to those they'd enjoy during their early "romantic" dates in New Orleans. During their early courtship, Manganiello said he would visit Vergara in the Big Easy while she was on location filming a movie.