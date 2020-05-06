Sofia Richie ‘Is Very Supportive’ of Scott Disick as He Seeks Treatment, Source Says

Scott Disick checked himself out of rehab after a photo of him inside the center was leaked online

Sofia Richie is standing by her man.

As Scott Disick continues to take the necessary steps to prioritize his health after leaving rehab, a source tells PEOPLE that his longtime girlfriend "is very supportive."

"They reunited at Scott's house after he returned to L.A. on Monday," the source says. "Sofia still lives with him. Scott is very happy to have Sofia by his side."

Just under a week after arriving at a Colorado treatment facility, the reality star checked himself out and flew back to Los Angeles after a photo of him inside the rehab center was leaked online Monday.

Another insider previously told PEOPLE that Richie, 21, was one of the people who encouraged Disick, 36, to enter rehab in the first place.

"He knew he was spiraling out of control and wanted to get help. He wants to be the best dad possible," said the insider, adding that both Kourtney Kardashian and Richie "encouraged him to get help."

Disick and Richie have been dating since May 2017.

While Disick not yet commented on the news, his attorney Marty Singer denied reports that the star sought treatment because of cocaine and alcohol.

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse," Singer said in a statement to PEOPLE.

And while the Colorado treatment facility did not work out, a source close to Disick told PEOPLE that he is "committed to getting better" and "will do anything to help himself be the right type of man and father, but being somewhere where photos are released is not a safe place for him."

"He needs to be safe and secure," the Disick source said. "He needs to be somewhere private where he can work on the things that are keeping him from being who he wants to be. He can't get there if he's not safe, which is why he left."

Disick previously checked himself into rehab in 2015 following his split from Kardashian after nine years and three children together.