Sofia Richie Steps Out for Dinner with Matthew Morton After Scott Disick Split

Sofia Richie is out on the town.

The model, 22, was spotted grabbing dinner with a new man at Nobu Malibu on Saturday night. The two were photographed leaving the restaurant together.

While both Richie and the man wore COVID-19 masks, he was later identified as 27-year-old Cha Cha Matcha co-founder Matthew Morton.

Morton is also the son of Hard Rock Cafe founder Peter Morton and brother of late Pink Taco founder Harry Morton.

Richie kept her look casual for the night, wearing an all-black outfit with her hair pulled back. Morton, meanwhile, wore a tan suede jacket and black jeans.

Their outing comes after speculation that Richie was dating longtime friend Jaden Smith — though he later clarified that the two are "just homies."

Richie and ex Scott Disick broke up in August after nearly three years together. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Disick was focusing on "his health and the kids" after he sought treatment at a rehab facility in April. (He checked himself out and flew back to Los Angeles shortly after a photo of him inside the Colorado facility was leaked online.)

"Scott's focus is his health and the kids," the insider said. "Sofia wants to hang out with friends and enjoy the summer. Since they are no longer on the same page, they decided to just be apart. At least for now."

Disick, 37, has been spotted out several times since their split, most recently with models Megan Blake Irwin and Bella Banos. However, a source told PEOPLE that he is still single.