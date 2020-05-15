Sofia Richie Spotted on a Hike with Friends After Scott Disick's Rehab Stay

A source previously told PEOPLE that Sofia Richie is "very supportive" of Scott Disick as he continues to take the necessary steps to prioritize his health

Sofia Richie is leaning on her friends in the weeks after her boyfriend Scott Disick sought treatment at a rehab facility.

Richie was seen hiking with friends in Los Angeles on Thursday. The star kept a low profile for the afternoon outing, wearing sunglasses, a black hoodie and matching sweatpants with Yeezy Boost sneakers.

She made sure to practice proper sanitation amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by wearing gloves and a face mask.

Richie's outing comes after she recently reunited with Disick, 36, after the Talentless founder checked out of rehab earlier this month.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Richie is "very supportive" of Disick as he continues to take the necessary steps to prioritize his health.

"They reunited at Scott's house after he returned to L.A.," the source said. "Sofia still lives with him. Scott is very happy to have Sofia by his side."

Just under a week after arriving at a Colorado treatment facility, Disick checked himself out and flew back to Los Angeles after a photo of him inside the rehab center was leaked online.

Another insider previously told PEOPLE that Richie was one of the people who encouraged Disick to enter rehab in the first place.

"He knew he was spiraling out of control and wanted to get help. He wants to be the best dad possible," said the insider, adding that both Kourtney Kardashian and Richie "encouraged him to get help."

Disick and Richie have been dating since May 2017.

While Disick has not yet commented on the news, his attorney Marty Singer denied reports that the star sought treatment because of cocaine and alcohol.