Sofia Richie Seen Kissing Matthew Morton During Night Out After Scott Disick Split

Things are heating up between Sofia Richie and Matthew Morton.

Richie and the 27-year-old Cha Cha Matcha co-founder were spotted grabbing dinner with friends in Los Angeles on Sunday.

At one point, the star, 22, was seen kissing Morton while sitting at a table together.

A rep for Richie had no comment.

Richie and Morton — the son of Hard Rock Cafe founder Peter Morton and brother of late Pink Taco founder Harry Morton — were first linked in October after they were photographed leaving Nobu Malibu together.

While it's unclear how the two met, it marks Richie's first public romance since her split from Scott Disick in August after three years together.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Disick, 37, was focusing on "his health and the kids" after he sought treatment at a rehab facility in April. (He checked himself out and flew back to Los Angeles shortly after a photo of him inside the Colorado facility was leaked online.)

"Scott's focus is his health and the kids," the insider said. "Sofia wants to hang out with friends and enjoy the summer. Since they are no longer on the same page, they decided to just be apart. At least for now."

Disick shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41: sons Reign, 5½, and Mason, 10, and daughter Penelope, 8.

He was recently spotted with models Megan Blake Irwin and Bella Banos, though a source told PEOPLE last month that he was still single.