Sofia Richie Says She and Scott Disick Are 'Very Happy'

Sofia Richie rarely discusses her relationship with Scott Disick in public, but she’s giving fans a small update.

Appearing on Australian talk show The Morning Show on Thursday, Richie, 20, briefly touched on her boyfriend Disick, 35, revealing that the two are “very happy.”

“I’m very happy,” she said.

When asked whether she’s reluctant to discuss her personal relationships, either with Disick or with her father Lionel Richie, the model said she’s used to living her life in the public eye.

“I mean, I can’t deny the fact that that’s my life — by the way, that’s been my life forever,” she said. “It’s nothing new to me. So I’m not upset that I have to answer these questions, but there are moments that I have where I’m like, ‘I want to be my own person, I want to stand as my own person.’ ”

“I think that’s actually what drives me to work and do my own thing and want to make my own mark,” she continued. “Because I want to be seen as my own person — even though I have all these amazing people in my life that I love so much.”

Richie and Scott have been officially dating since last September after initially sparking romance rumors in spring 2017.

Though the couple has strived to keep their relationship private, it’s been broached on the current season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“This is the first time I’ve ever been with anybody other than Kourtney [Kardashian], so it’s definitely different, but it’s been a really good thing for me,” Disick said on the Aug. 5 episode. “It’s a little bit different for me to talk about what’s going on now. Sometimes I feel guilty that I’ve moved on.”

“One part of me is really happy that I’m able to care about somebody again, but there always is some feeling in the back of me that feels guilty because I’m moving on from Kourtney,” he added.

Nevertheless, Disick said he was doing “amazing, for like, the first time in my life.”

“I think that Kourtney and I have been through a lot. It’s an ongoing struggle, but I think she’s doing well now and I’m happy for her,” he said. “I feel that I’m able to now live my life the way I should.”

And while tensions will rise on this Sunday’s episode after Kardashian, 39, finds out Disick introduced Richie to their kids, sources have told PEOPLE that though the relationship raised eyebrows at first, as long as it helps keep the father of three on track, they have Kardashian’s blessing.

“Sofia is helping Scott be a better, healthier person,” said one source. “Kourtney feels confident that Scott and Sofia take good care of the kids. Scott is a great dad when he has his life together.”

“It helps that Kourtney now trusts Sofia,” added a second source. “The kids are allowed to spend time with her. Sofia likes having them and helps Scott. So far, the kids are giving Kourtney good reports about Sofia.”

“Sofia has shown over and over again that she is willing to stay with Scott even when things are not great — but Scott is doing well lately,” added the insider.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!