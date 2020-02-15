Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Enjoy Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner Together in Montecito

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie celebrated another Valentine’s Day together.

“About to do valentines dinner right..coming soon,” she wrote alongside a selfie video on Friday, before giving her followers a look into some of the tasty dishes the couple dined on during their night out at Tre Lune, an Italian restaurant in Montecito, California.

The following day, Richie, 21, shared a photo of herself and Disick, 36, posing together during their romantic date night. In the mirror selfie, Richie wears a turtleneck crop top with a pair of high-waisted pants, and a black trench coat, while the father of three opts for a black shirt, a matching jacket and a pair of jeans.

“Last night,” she captioned the post, making sure to tag her boyfriend. Adding an extra dose of affection, she also included a playful heart-eyed graphic alongside one edge of the photo.

On Saturday, Richie also shared an image that appeared to show a romantic breakfast for two, which was served by the water.

The pair have been dating since the fall of 2017, two years after Disick split from his longtime ex and the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian.

However, while the pair have been together for two years, a source recently told PEOPLE that they can be on and off at times.

“Scott and Sofia are the type of couple that constantly split up and get back together,” the source said. “It’s all very dramatic, and then all good again.”

Richie and Disick’s Valentine’s Day photo marks the first time the pair have been seen together since Richie revealed she would not be appearing on the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

While attending the Marcell Von Berlin flagship store opening in Los Angeles earlier this month, she told Entertainment Tonight she is “gonna be doing acting stuff really soon.”

“I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear!” Richie added. “Great things are happening and I’m really excited about it.”