Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Enjoy 'Staycation' as Kourtney Kardashian Relaxes in Europe

Sofia Richie and boyfriend Scott Disick are spending time on a “staycation.”

The couple posed in a bathtub while wearing matching sunglasses and holding cans of Perrier as seen in a photo shared by Richie on Instagram Friday. Behind them, an open window shows off a view of flowers and palm trees.

“Staycation .. for now” Richie, 20, captioned the post.

The bathtub photo comes as Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian spends time on a European vacation with the couple’s three kids — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4.

In recent months, Richie has been spending more and more time with the Kardashian family — especially Kylie Jenner.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this week that Jenner, 21, grew close with the model after cutting ties with longtime best friend Jordyn Woods, who kissed Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloé Kardashian‘s 15-month-old daughter True, in February.

“Sofia has been nothing but supportive about the Jordyn drama,” the source said. “She seems like a very loyal friend to Kylie and Kylie appreciates that.”

“Sofia is sophisticated, fun and very sweet,” the insider added. “Kylie loves having her around. And Sofia definitely isn’t a user. She has her own life and doesn’t need anything from friends.”

Though Richie went through a rough patch with the famous family after she started dating Disick, 36, in 2017, the family has since warmed up to the relationship. Lately, Richie and Jenner have been spending plenty of time together, including going to parties and embarking on a trip to Turks and Caicos to celebrate the Kylie Skin summer launch.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie in 2017 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Richie has also spent time with Kardashian and Disick as a trio, even joining them on a vacation in Cabo in December.

“Honestly, it was fine,” Kardashian explained in a June episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “She’s like, easy to be around. She’s not causing drama.”

“The trip was really fun and easy. I know that we don’t have to travel together and I don’t think that we will take every trip together, but it was totally not awkward,” she said. “I feel like we are doing our best to make everything super normal for the kids… So I think as long as we’re all okay with it, I think it’s really amazing to be able to all travel together.”