Sofia Richie and Scott Disick had been dating for more than two and a half years before taking time apart in May

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Reunite Again After Spending Time Together on Fourth of July

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie appear to be spending more time together following their split!

On Sunday, Richie, 21, shared a video that seems to have been taken inside of Disick's Hidden Hills, California, home.

"Down to earth," Richie wrote over the clip in reference to Zac Efron's new Netflix show. The model did not show her face in the video nor did she show Disick's face.

The reunion comes after Disick and Richie spent time together on the Fourth of July.

The pair, who had been dating for more than two and a half years before taking time apart in May, "spent a relaxing day in Malibu," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

"They seemed happy together, but more friendly than romantic," the insider added.

Disick, 37, began dating Richie in the fall of 2017, two years after he split from the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian.<

Disick and Richie's split came after he sought treatment in rehab in late April. When a photo of Disick inside the rehab center was leaked online on May 4, just under a week after he'd arrived at the Colorado treatment facility, he checked himself out and flew back to Los Angeles.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Disick and Richie were taking a break "so Scott can just focus on the most important things in his life — his health and his kids."

"Scott is working on his issues. Sofia is hanging out with friends," the source explained. "It was Sofia's choice to take a break."

Since then, the father of three has maintained a relatively low profile, though he's been spending time with Kardashian, 41, and their sons Reign, 5, and Mason, 10, and daughter Penelope, 7.