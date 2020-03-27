Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Pose with Their 'Weener' Dog as They Enjoy a Hot Dog Spread

Image zoom Scott Disick/Instagram

It’s a “weener” party!

Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie shared a wiener-themed meal Thursday, enjoying a spread of hot dogs with the fitting company of their adorable wiener dog, Hershula.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a series of photos to his Instagram Story, showing off the contents of his barbecue-inspired meal.

On the dining table, Disick and Richie set out a plate of hot dogs and buns as well as bowls filled with french fries, potato chips and various condiments.

“It’s Weener time,” the 36-year-old captioned his shot.

In another picture, Disick and Richie pose with their pooch, who the reality star dubbed “the Weener of the house.”

Image zoom Scott Disick/Instagram

Image zoom Sofia Richie/Instagram

Richie, 21, also documented the meal on her Instagram Story.

Along with a close-up video of the couple’s food-fill table, the model also let Hersh in on the action.

As the dog sits on Richie’s lap, the social media infleuncer cut a small piece of a hot dog to let her pooch have a bite.

“A concept,” she wrote on the snap of Hersh taking a taste.

The couple’s meal together comes as the two self-isolate at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Disick shared a message to his fans to “PLEASE WASH YOUR HANDS” as his fashion label Talentless dropped a line of hoodies and shirts that feature the phrase printed in bold letters.

Image zoom

The limited-edition tops come in four neutral colors — white, pitch black, camel and evening blue — and feature the words “PLEASE WASH YOUR HANDS” printed on the back in heavy puff ink.

Talentless is currently selling the hoodie for $129 and a T-shirt version for $49.

