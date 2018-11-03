Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Travel to Australia After His Family Trip with Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick’s travels are taking him everywhere this month.

Shortly after Disick joined his ex Kourtney Kardashian and their children on a Kardashian family trip to Bali, the father of three stepped out in Australia with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

The couple were seen out and about on Saturday in Melbourne, as they attended an event that Disick was hosting for Derby Day at Flemington Racecourse.

Dressing up for the occasion, the 20-year-old model wore a white mini dress with billowing sleeves and a few geometric cutouts, which she paired with a veiled black hat and a pair of white heels.

Disick, 35, was also all spiffed up for the big day, opting for a crisp dark suit and a pair of dress shoes.

Appearing to show a photo of their arrival to the event via helicopter, Richie joked that she hadn’t thought her outfit through.

“Wind and a head piece, never a good combo,” she wrote alongside the image.

Although it remains unclear exactly when the pair traveled to the land down under, Richie began posting photos from Australia earlier this week.

In one series of photos, she shared touched noses with an adorable koala, while in another she posed in a bikini while appearing to sail in front of the famed Sydney Opera House.

On Thursday, Disick shared a photo of himself traveling on a plane.

“A little bit of tea,” he wrote alongside the image.

While the pair spent some time apart during Disick’s trip to Bali, they took a trip of their own last month, traveling to support her father, singer Lionel Richie, at his Las Vegas residency, All the Hits.

During the getaway, Richie proved she only has eyes for her boyfriend by sharing a shot of herself casting her beau an adoring glance.

She captioned the photo, “The man in the mirror,” referencing Michael Jackson’s 1987 song of the same name.

Richie and Disick initially sparked romance rumors in spring 2017, and despite the couple’s age difference, a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told PEOPLE in September that the famous family fully supports the pair’s relationship now.

“Everyone really likes her,” the source told PEOPLE, adding, “They think she’s a great influence and Scott is so in love, so it’s not a problem.”