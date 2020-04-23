Sofia Richie Declares Summer 2020 'Cancelled' During Bike Ride with Boyfriend Scott Disick

Image zoom

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Sofia Richie isn't anticipating much of an exciting summer.

On Wednesday, the model posted a photo of herself riding an electric bike wearing a bikini, slides, and a mask during an outing with boyfriend Scott Disick.

"So what are we calling summer 2020? #cancelled," she captioned the post.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna's daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin, 21, commented on the picture, writing, "This doesn't look very canceled though. I'd like to partake in Richie summer 2020 plz and thank u."

"@delilahbelle anytime," responded Richie, 21. "Just 6 feet away!"

Disick, 36, also posted a photo of himself riding his own bike along the water.

"Earth day at its finest on my @juicedbikes," he captioned the post.

In a since-deleted comment, Disick said the photos were taken on a "private beach."

Disick, who shares three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, has been dating Richie since the fall of 2017. The couple is currently self-isolating together and split time taking care of the children with Kardashian.

"Kourtney and Scott co-parent and get along. The kids spend time both at Kourtney and Scott’s houses," a source tells PEOPLE. "Everyone seems happy about the arrangement. The kids have bored moments so a change of scenery between the houses is always good for them."

Last year, Richie was featured for the first time on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, joining her boyfriend, his ex and their children on a family trip to Finland.

"Traveling with a family like this is a unique situation that not everyone does," Disick said during an episode that aired in October 2019. "I definitely think this trip, out of the other trips we've been on, has a little bit more pressure because the truth of the matter is, there are camera crews everywhere, tons of people walking around that Kourtney and I have known for over 10 years."

"Sofia has never really done anything like this before. It's hard. I don't want her to feel out of place, I don't want her to feel like she's not as comfortable as I am," he said. "I'm just trying to be cautious of everyone's feelings."

But don't expect to see Richie on the current season 18. She told Entertainment Tonight in February that she would not be appearing on KUWTK anymore as she focuses on her acting career.