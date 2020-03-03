Sofia Richie Says Her Approach to Scott Disick’s Ex Kourtney Kardashian Is Just to ‘Be Nice’

Sofia Richie isn’t looking to start any drama.

In a new Cosmopolitan cover story, the 21-year-old model opened up about the scrutiny she faces for her relationship with boyfriend Scott Disick, and how she deals with his famous ex, Kourtney Kardashian, who he shares three children with.

“I mean, just be nice,” she revealed. “There’s no reason not to be nice.”

However, many internet trolls are less than nice to Richie, often criticizing her for dating Disick, who is 15 years her senior.

While that would bother most people in her position, Richie told the outlet she has “this weird thing where I just don’t care what people think” and that the hate “doesn’t bother me because I’m very happy.”

“Why would I let someone from the middle of nowhere ruin that for me?” she added.

And the age gap is something she loves about her relationship, Richie said, explaining that her parents, singer Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander, had a similar age difference. The young star also admitted that her parents approve of the relationship.

Richie and Disick first began dating in 2017, with the model and social media influencer making occasional appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, though she recently decided to take a step back from the E! reality series.

Her love life aside, Richie is excited for the year ahead, saying that “it’s time to start hustling” towards her goals of expanding her business and kickstarting an acting career.

“2020 is about no fear, and I’m doing things that would usually make me very uncomfortable,” she said, adding that she’s no longer afraid of “failing.”

“I was too scared to fail, and that was the reason I didn’t do it before,” she said of acting. “This year, I’m not scared to fail. I don’t think there’s necessarily failing. It’s just learning and growing.”

Richie previously opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her goal of becoming an actress, telling the outlet that “great things are happening and I’m really excited about it.”

She even revealed that she was already beginning to look at scripts and potential roles.

“The roles I’m reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they’re easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it,” Richie told ET.

And the model hopes that by accomplishing her dreams, people will start to notice her not for who her father is or who she’s dating, but for her own work.

“I want people to know that I have a lot of ambition to work hard,” she told Cosmo. “I want to be known for the great things that I do in my life.”