Sofia Richie Opens Up About the 'Pressure' That Comes with Being Lionel Richie's Daughter

Forging your own path is always difficult, especially when your dad is a world-famous singer.

Opening up about why she hasn’t pursued a career in music — even though her father, Lionel Richie, made sure she received extensive training throughout her life — Sofia Richie told Australian newspaper the Sydney Morning Herald’s The Goss that should she follow in his footsteps, she’d face “a lot of pressure.”

“My dad had me in singing lessons from a really young age and I’ve played piano with my dad growing up, so I have that part of me,” the 20-year-old model said, adding that her father “is a really respected soul singer and I feel like that is a lot of responsibility.”

She added, “To take it on, I’d have to do it 100 percent and I’m not ready to do that.”

“I don’t want people to think I am trying to burn down my dad’s hard work … I have to try and find my own way,” she explained, acknowledging that no matter what she accomplishes, “I can also never get away from the fact that my dad is Lionel Richie.”

Last week, when Richie appeared on Australian TV program The Morning Show, she opened up about why she rarely discusses her father — or her 35-year-old boyfriend Scott Disick, who has three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

While Richie explained that she’s not “upset” when she’s asked to answer questions about those relationships, “there are moments that I have where I’m like, ‘I want to be my own person, I want to stand as my own person.’ ”

“I think that’s actually what drives me to work and do my own thing and want to make my own mark,” she continued. “Because I want to be seen as my own person — even though I have all these amazing people in my life that I love so much.”

Though the stars, who have been officially dating for a year, have tried to keep their relationship private, it’s been a plot point on the current season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

On Sunday’s episode, Disick and Kardashian got into a fight after she learned Disick had introduced Sofia to his kids — even though they had previously agreed to wait.

While Kardashian initially called her ex’s move a selfish decision, after he apologized, she admitted that she could understand where he was coming from.

“I’m not trying to control the situation — that’s just me being an involved mother,” she explained. “Ultimately, we’re going to have disagreements, but I think we do a really amazing job of getting along and working together and trying to do our best to really just put the kids first.”

Sources previously told PEOPLE that though the relationship raised eyebrows at first, as long Richie helps Disick on track, they have Kardashian’s blessing.

“Sofia is helping Scott be a better, healthier person,” one source said. “Kourtney feels confident that Scott and Sofia take good care of the kids. Scott is a great dad when he has his life together.”