Sofia Richie Relaxes in Malibu as Boyfriend Scott Disick Travels to NYC with Kourtney Kardashian

Sofia Richie is taking advantage of her weekend alone.

Richie soaked up the sun in Malibu on Saturday after her boyfriend Scott Disick jetted off to New York City with his three kids and ex Kourtney Kardashian over the weekend.

The 20-year-old posted a photo of herself lounging by the pool on her Instagram. In the photo, Richie sits on a lounge chair while sporting a black one-piece bathing suit.

“Tina’s villa,” she captioned the snap.

On Sunday, Richie spent the morning binge-watching TV on her couch and playing with her dog, Hershey.

Sofia Richie/Instagram

Meanwhile, Disick, 35, and Kardashian, 39, flew to NYC with their children Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3 on Friday.

“Kourtney and Scott are friends and co-parents. They have a very good relationship, so it’s not strange that they are together with the kids,” a source told PEOPLE. “They want the kids to feel like they are still a family and can have fun together.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian ‘Trusts’ Sofia Richie with Her and Scott Disick’s Kids: Source

“Lately, Kourtney is very happy with Scott,” the insider added. “He is taking care of himself, isn’t partying and is a great dad.”

Although the exes, who ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015, did not pose for any photos together, they both documented the family trip on social media.

Disick and Richie have been dating for just over a year after sparking romance rumors in spring 2017. While the couple has been private about their relationship, Richie has officially earned the Kardashian family’s approval.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

“Everyone really likes her,” a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars told PEOPLE. “They think she’s a great influence and Scott is so in love, so it’s not a problem.”