Sofia Richie 'Moved Out' of Scott Disick's House Amid Cheating Scandal, Says Source

Sofia Richie is no longer living with Scott Disick, a source tells PEOPLE.

Although multiple insiders have said there’s a good chance for a reconciliation despite the duo’s split, a source tells PEOPLE that the 19-year-old model left the 35-year-old reality star’s home to stay with her father, music icon Lionel Richie.

“Sofia has moved out of Scott’s house,” the source explains. “She has been living at Lionel’s house for the past couple of days. She is looking for her own place.”

As for how Sofia is adjusting to the breakup, “She seems to be doing okay,” says the insider. “She is surrounding herself with girlfriends and keeping busy.”

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Sofia and Disick’s split news on Saturday came after Disick was spotted looking flirty with a mystery woman at Kanye West‘s Ye listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Thursday night. Disick reportedly told guests that he and Sofia were no longer together, according to TMZ.

Another source close to the former couple tells PEOPLE that Sofia ended the relationship after confronting Disick about cheating on her — but Lionel condemned the relationship long before Disick’s alleged infidelities.

“Lionel hasn’t approved of the relationship since the beginning,” says the second insider. “He joked about it publicly but he was livid.”

The source says Sofia and Disick’s romance is “likely not totally over,” though.

“They’ve broken up multiple times since they started dating and always ended up back together,” the insider explains. “No one would be surprised if they’re out again together in a few days or weeks.”

Another source echoes the sentiment, saying, “Scott seems fine. He even thinks she might change her mind. He isn’t really taking it seriously.”

Sofia and Lionel Richie FeatureflashSHM/REX/Shutterstock

While a source previously told PEOPLE that Sofia’s famous father Lionel wasn’t too pleased about the relationship — “Lionel knows Scott’s playboy ways, and he doesn’t want to see his daughter get hurt,” the insider said — the model had previously insisted that her dad was on board.

“He’s good — he’s been very nice,” she told E! News at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in November.

“He’s very supportive, whatever that means,” she added as Lionel, 68, jokingly pointed a gun-shaped hand gesture at his head.

“I am into her business, and she’s trying to keep me out of her business,” he said.

Sofia and Disick — who shares three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian — first sparked romance speculation in May after they were pictured cuddling up aboard a yacht in the south of France during the Cannes Film Festival. At the time, Sofia — who previously dated Justin Bieber — adamantly denied anything romantic was going on, tweeting that the two were “just homies.”

Months later, the two had become “inseparable,” a source told PEOPLE in mid-September. They confirmed their romance shortly afterwards with friends in Miami, capping off the trip with a few PDA-packed days in Mexico.