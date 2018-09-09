'Happy' Sofia Richie Opens Up About Relationship with Scott Disick: We're 'Very Lovey Dovey'

Sofia Richie has nothing but good things to say about her relationship with Scott Disick.

“We are very happy, very lovey dovey,” the 20-year-old model told Australian newspaper the Sydney Morning Herald’s The Goss.

“We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have,” she added. “We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy.”

Richie also went on to share that while “it’s hard to fully avoid” all of the speculation about the couple, she doesn’t waste her time and energy on it.

“Everything is so false,” she added. “I don’t read it because I just get really angry.”

Days earlier, Richie appeared on Australian TV program The Morning Show and explained why she doesn’t talk often about either the 35-year-old father of three or her own father, Lionel Richie.

“I’m not upset that I have to answer these questions, but there are moments that I have where I’m like, ‘I want to be my own person, I want to stand as my own person,’ ” she remarked.

“I think that’s actually what drives me to work and do my own thing and want to make my own mark,” she continued. “Because I want to be seen as my own person — even though I have all these amazing people in my life that I love so much.”

Richie and Scott have been officially dating since last September after initially sparking romance rumors in spring 2017.

Though the couple has strived to keep their relationship private, it’s been broached on the current season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“This is the first time I’ve ever been with anybody other than Kourtney [Kardashian], so it’s definitely different, but it’s been a really good thing for me,” Disick said in an August episode. “It’s a little bit different for me to talk about what’s going on now. Sometimes I feel guilty that I’ve moved on.”

And while tensions will rise on this Sunday’s episode after Kardashian, 39, finds out Disick introduced Richie to their kids, sources previously told PEOPLE that though the relationship raised eyebrows at first, as long as it helps keep the father of three on track, they have Kardashian’s blessing.

“Sofia is helping Scott be a better, healthier person,” said one source. “Kourtney feels confident that Scott and Sofia take good care of the kids. Scott is a great dad when he has his life together.”

“It helps that Kourtney now trusts Sofia,” added a second source. “The kids are allowed to spend time with her. Sofia likes having them and helps Scott. So far, the kids are giving Kourtney good reports about Sofia.”