Sofia Richie Is Living with Scott Disick Again: 'It's Back to Normal,' Source Says

Despite some bumps in the road, Scott Disick‘s relationship with Sofia Richie is back on track.

The model moved back into the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s home after their brief breakup a few weeks ago, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Sofia again lives with him. Everything seems good now. It’s back to normal,” the source explains.

Richie, 19, even joined Disick, 35, and his three children (sons Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5) for a Father’s Day lunch at Nobu Malibu on Sunday.

BackGrid

The couple has been officially dating since last September after initially sparking romance rumors a year ago following his split from longtime love Kourtney Kardashian.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian ‘Trusts’ Sofia Richie with Her and Scott Disick’s Kids: Source

Disick was spotted looking flirty with a mystery woman at Kanye West‘s Ye listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on May 31, when he reportedly told guests that he and Richie were no longer together. That weekend, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Richie had called it quits and moved out of his house — but days later, they were photographed grabbing lunch at Nobu and denied via social media that they ever split.

According to an insider, Richie was “really disappointed in the Wyoming photos and wouldn’t talk to Scott for a couple days.” Eventually, however, “they hashed it out … and he smoothed things over like everyone expected.”